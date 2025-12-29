brand-logo
Andy Reid Announces Final Decision on Travis Kelce & Retirement from Chiefs Ahead of Week 18

ByPriyanko Chakraborty

Dec 29, 2025 | 1:34 PM EST

The Kansas City Chiefs are in a period of turmoil, especially after five consecutive losses. As they gear up for the last game of the regular season, head coach Andy Reid revealed his final decision regarding Travis Kelce and Trey Smith.

“Chiefs HC Andy Reid says that Travis Kelce will play in Week 18,” reported Charles Goldman of AtoZSportsNFL, via X. “He says that he’ll likely hold RG Trey Smith out this week because of his ankle injury.”

