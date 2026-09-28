Andy Reid Announces Good News After Chiefs’ Win Over Dolphins

Andy Reid had more than a 24-10 win to be happy about after the Kansas City Chiefs’ trip to Miami. Kansas City moved to 3-0 with the victory, and Reid said the team came out of Hard Rock Stadium without any new injuries. That was especially welcome for a roster that was already without left tackle Josh Simmons and safety Chamarri Conner, who both missed their third straight game.

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“Right,” Reid said when asked about injuries during the presser. “Really, we didn’t have, so far, any injuries to report. Listen, my hat goes off to the Dolphins and the job in which they did.”

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The Dolphins made the Chiefs work for the win. Miami kept the game competitive for most of the afternoon, but Kansas City made the bigger plays when it needed them.

Patrick Mahomes set the tone on the opening drive when he found Travis Kelce for a 48-yard gain. Kenneth Walker III finished the possession with a touchdown run, and the Chiefs had an early lead. Walker eventually scored twice, adding a receiving touchdown later in the game.

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Mahomes finished 20-of-24 for 246 yards and two touchdowns, although he also threw two interceptions. Kelce had just two catches, but they went for 59 yards, while Rashee Rice led Kansas City with seven receptions for 88 yards.

The Chiefs also had a question mark in the secondary heading into the game. Rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane had been dealing with a shoulder injury, but Reid expected him to play.

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“There’s a good chance [he’ll play], yeah,” Reid said.

Delane did more than simply take the field. The No. 6 overall pick recorded 10 tackles, seven of them solo, along with a tackle for loss and a pass defended in just his third NFL game.

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There were still some areas for Kansas City to clean up. After averaging more than 450 yards and 32 points through the first two games, the Chiefs found it harder to move the ball consistently against Miami. Walker carried 18 times for 70 yards and added the rushing touchdown, while Kansas City also scored through the air.

The bigger concern may be the pass rush. The Chiefs failed to record a sack for the second consecutive week after registering four in the season opener. Miami did not turn that into enough points to threaten the result, but Kansas City will want more pressure as the schedule gets tougher.

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The Chiefs now head to Las Vegas for a Week 4 divisional matchup with the Raiders. Miami, meanwhile, remains winless at 0-3 and will travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings.

Andy Reid praised Jeff Hafley after the Dolphins game

Reid had plenty of praise for Miami head coach Jeff Hafley after the game. Speaking about their conversation afterward, Reid pointed to the effort he saw from the Dolphins despite another loss.

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“His guys play hard, and play hard every snap. It means they’re listening and trusting him, and that’s a positive that he can build on. He’s a sharp guy,” Reid said.

That effort was noticeable on defense. Miami kept the Chiefs from pulling away for long stretches and had several opportunities to change the game.

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The Dolphins were also dealing with problems of their own on offense. Running back Jaylen Wright was already dealing with a foot injury, and De’Von Achane left the game with a knee injury during the opening drive. He was initially considered questionable to return before being ruled out, and Miami will now wait for further evaluation.

Achane had only three carries for 17 yards before leaving. That left Ollie Gordon II with most of the work, and he finished with 17 carries for 41 yards. Gordon also briefly left because of cramps, forcing Miami to use Malik Washington in the backfield.

The Dolphins’ defense did give the team some hope. Zeek Biggers and Jordyn Brooks appeared to sack Mahomes early, but a penalty wiped out the play. Later, a roughing-the-passer penalty on Chop Robinson extended a Kansas City drive, while rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez came up with an interception on a tipped pass.

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Miami ultimately could not turn those moments into enough points. The Dolphins stayed within striking distance into the fourth quarter, but Kansas City found the big plays late, with Mahomes’ touchdown pass to Kelce putting the game out of reach.

For the Chiefs, the 3-0 record remains the biggest takeaway. For Reid, though, coming out of Miami without adding another name to the injury list may prove just as valuable as the win.