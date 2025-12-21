Andy Reid Announces if Chiefs Will Sign New QB After Gardner Minshew’s ACL Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs face an unexpected roster decision late in the season. It comes after quarterback Gardner Minshew went down with a serious knee injury during the Chiefs’ 26-9 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The situation raises questions about the team’s quarterback depth. Head coach Andy Reid has finally addressed the issue.

“Just by numbers if that’s the case, brett’s on it, looking at different people there,” he said, via the Chiefs’ official postgame show.

During the Chiefs’ official postgame show, head coach Andy Reid kept his response brief and telling when asked how difficult it would be to prepare Chris Oladokun and whether the team might bring someone in. His reply hints that general manager Brett Veach is already evaluating options.

Meanwhile, the situation has unfolded after Minshew suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s loss to the Titans. The player is expected to undergo further tests and could miss Kansas City’s final two games, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. If he stays out, Oladokun may start for the Chiefs on Thursday against the Denver Broncos.

Stay tuned. This is a developing story.