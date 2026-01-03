Andy Reid Announces Immediate Plans After Raiders Game Amid Major Decision on Future as Chiefs HC

Essentials Inside The Story Andy Reid isn’t waiting for January to start fixing Kansas City.

One Chris Jones mistake summed up how the season kept slipping away.

Down years from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce raised bigger questions.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ season has been one of the most disappointing in recent memory, capped by an early exit from playoff contention. But for head coach Andy Reid, it’s far from time to rest. As the Chiefs head into Week 18, there’s one looming question: What’s next for Reid and a team that’s in desperate need of a reset? After a year plagued by underperformance, injuries, and penalties, Reid is looking to make a bold statement, and not just with his future in Kansas City, but with the future of the team itself.

That reset starts immediately, even with a meaningless Week 18 trip to Las Vegas looming. With the Kansas City Chiefs officially eliminated from playoff contention, Reid made it clear he won’t be treating the final game, or the unexpected downtime that follows, as a vacation. Instead, it’s already evaluation season inside the building.

“You do self-eval stuff and go back through that, and we did periodically throughout the season,” Reid said when asked about his plans following the season, via the Kansas City Chiefs YouTube. “So, that’s it, but we’ll hit on that, and then I jump into the personnel. Brett [Veach] loads me up with stuff.”

The Chiefs are in dire need of an evaluation after experiencing the franchise’s worst performance in a decade. And Reid’s answer highlighted that he won’t be sitting idle and will use the unfortunate holiday as an opportunity to set things right for the upcoming season. They have a lot of things to answer for, after all.

Imago December 31, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid coaches from the sideline in the game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. Denver defeated the Chiefs, 20-13. – ZUMAm67_ 20251231_zaf_m67_019 Copyright: xTammyxLjungbladx

It’s been a rough year for some of the Chiefs’ stars, too. Patrick Mahomes posted his worst season since 2018, completing 62.7% of his passes for 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Travis Kelce also had a down year, finishing with 839 yards and five touchdowns – his worst numbers in years.

The Chiefs have struggled with penalties in multiple instances, committing 28 offensive holding penalties and 17 false starts during the 2025 regular season alone, while also accumulating 341 penalty yards across a 12-game postseason span from 2019 to 2025… trends that have followed the team for years.

Last week, the Chiefs lost to the Broncos 20-13, with Chris Jones’ neutral zone infraction on 4th-and-2 handing Denver a first down and ultimately the game-winning touchdown. Another costly penalty sealed the loss, underscoring why Reid will have serious thinking to do after Week 18.

While talking about taking the next step, Reid also confirmed his stance on being the Kansas City Chiefs’ coach in the future.

Andy Reid wants to stay in Kansas City

Reid has been the Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach since 2013, and after 12 years, the rumors of him leaving the Chiefs are growing louder than ever. However, the HC has consistently dismissed the rumors, stating that he does not plan on going anywhere.

“I mean, I think I’m coming back, right?” said Andy Reid to local Kansas City reporters on a video call, via the Kansas City Chiefs YouTube. “If they’ll have me back, I’ll come back. You never know in this business. That’s a tough one. But I plan on it, yeah.”

Reid smiled as he answered the reporters. Despite the Chiefs’ struggles, he remains the franchise’s most successful coach. With three Super Bowl appearances in the last three years, Reid has built a legacy in Kansas City.

It is, as Reid confirmed: unless the franchise lets him go, he won’t leave them. He still has three years left in his contract, after he signed a five-year extension in 2024 for $100 million. He is currently chasing history, as he has 307 career wins. Just 18 more wins would put him third all-time in NFL history for head coaches, surpassing George Halas.

With rumors of retirement put to rest, Reid’s focus now shifts to the Chiefs’ final game of the season, against the 2-14 Raiders. Will the Chiefs finish on a high note, or will their disappointing season end with yet another loss?