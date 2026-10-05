Andy Reid Announces Injury Updates After Chiefs WR Duo Suffers Devastating Setback Against Raiders

The Chiefs are off to a solid start this season with a 4-0 record. They even won their game against the Raiders by a 30-27 margin. However, the game did cost them two of their wide receivers, as both of them suffered devastating injuries. Now, with their return timeline hanging by a thin thread, Andy Reid gave an update on them.

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Tow of Chiefs wide receiver got injured first one is Tyquan Thornton hurt his ankle, while Rashee Rice suffered a hamstring injury. The Chiefs do not yet know how serious the injuries are, but both players could miss some time depending on their recovery.

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After the game, head coach Andy Reid gave an injury update on both of them: “Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid on injuries: – Tyquan Thornton has an ankle injury; ‘it doesn’t look good.” He will fly back with the team. – Rashee Rice “tweaked” his hamstring,” Andy Reid said after the game, per Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports on X.

Tyquan Thornton suffered his injury in the fourth quarter, with 3:25 left in the game. Just before getting hurt, he made a big 55-yard catch on third down. Raiders safety Treydan Stukes then tackled him. Thornton tried to get up but soon realized he was injured.

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Medical staff placed an air cast on Thornton’s left leg and took him off the field in a cart with less than four minutes remaining. His big catch helped the Chiefs move closer to the end zone, and Kenneth Walker scored a touchdown on the drive. Thornton did not return to the game.

Despite suffering an injury, he recorded 111 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

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Andy Reid also praised his efforts after the game during postgame media availability.

“That’s a rough one when you see your teammate [get hurt], especially a guy like Tyquan,” Reid said. “Great father, great husband and all that. Just his attitude. You guys deal with him, you know. His attitude’s unbelievable. He’s great for the team and kind of a leader for that group in there.”

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Then there’s Rice, who suffered another injury during the Chiefs’ game against the Raiders on October 4. He hurt his hamstring in the first quarter after catching a five-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes. Rice left the game and did not return.

He does have an injury history.

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In 2025, Rashee Rice dealt with a minor groin injury during training camp. It did not keep him out for a long time. Later in the season, he suffered a concussion and was placed on injured reserve, which forced him to miss the final two games of the season.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Andy Reid will handle the depth situation at the wide receiver position.

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But they are not the only one the team is concerned about.

Other injury concern for Chiefs

Simmons’ back injury is more serious than the Chiefs first thought. Andy Reid said he is dealing with a bulging disk from an injury he suffered on August 17. The injury has also affected the strength in his legs.

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The Chiefs hoped he would recover quickly, so they did not put him on Injured Reserve. However, after four weeks, they could have placed him there and used his roster spot for another player.

Reid had earlier said the team was happy with Simmons’ progress, but they still did not know exactly when he would be ready to return.

“We all know backs can be a little tricky. You never know [the return timeline] with these things. The exams that he’s had [have shown] he’s making progress, which is the biggest positive of everything,” Reid said last week. “I think we’re heading in the right direction here. Knock on wood, we’re going to be in a good place here with [more] time.”

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With Simmons still out, the Chiefs have given undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson a chance to step in. Benson has started the team’s last three games while Simmons continues to recover from his back injury. He was also present in the Raiders game.

Now, the team will have to figure out how to tackle these positions better next week before going up against the Chargers.