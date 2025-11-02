Andy Reid Announces Isiah Pacheco’s Return Date After Chiefs Signed His Replacement for Bills Clash

The Kansas City Chiefs’ backfield was riding high with Isiah Pacheco carrying the load through the season. Then, a knee injury during the Week 8 victory over the Washington Commanders sidelined him. And with the Chiefs facing a crucial battle against the Bills at Highmark, coach Andy Reid wasted no time addressing the elephant in the room.

“Isaiah Pacheco OUT for today’s game but Andy Reid telling me he avoided serious injury and should be back after the bye. Expect Kareem Hunt, Brashard Smith and Clyde Edwards-Helaire to carry the load,” Tracy Wolfson confirmed on X.

The 26-year-old standout ran for 329 yards and found the end zone once on 78 carries this season before suffering an MCL sprain. And it looks like the Chiefs aren’t pushing him back before the bye.

So, if you were hoping for another Pacheco highlight reel, hold that thought. Reid says he’ll be back soon. But this feels like Déjà vu for Chiefdom.

After missing significant time in 2024 with a fractured fibula, the former seventh-round pick fought back to have a key role last year. This year, even facing the MCL sprain, he’s shown that toughness.

Coach Reid pointed out that Pacheco is wired with a never-quit mindset, citing that he tried to go back into Monday’s game before being held out. The timing could hardly be better for the Chiefs, with Pacheco aiming to rejoin the lineup for a critical push down the stretch.

The next steps for Chiefdom are clear: survive without Pacheco for this week’s showdown, then welcome him back in their offense post-bye. For now, Isiah sits out, and his replacements step up.

Edwards-Helaire chosen to replace Isiah Pacheco

As per NFL insider Adam Schefter, Kansas City activated Clyde Edwards-Helaire for game day. And also, the duo of Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith is set to split the load.

“Chiefs activated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire and G C.J. Hanson for Sunday’s game at Buffalo,” wrote Adam on his X handle. By bringing in a seasoned back who is familiar with the system and provides internal depth, coach Reid knows what they’re doing.

Edwards-Helaire, a former first-round pick out of LSU and part of their 2019 national championship team, gives Chiefdom a familiar face to lean on in Pacheco’s absence. Known for his explosive rookie campaign that totaled 1,100 offensive yards and five touchdowns, Edwards-Helaire spent four seasons with the Chiefs before a stint in New Orleans last year. Returning to the practice squad in late August, he’s ready to step on the field.

Whereas Hunt has already proven productive with 245 yards and 4 rushing touchdowns this season. Smith earned valuable experience in Week 7 running into the Raiders’ defense despite tough conditions. This backfield depth gives Kansas City some confidence for the battle against the Bills, even without Pacheco.

Hunt, Edwards-Helaire, and Smith each bring different tools to the table, and with Patrick Mahomes orchestrating the offense, the Chiefs still have a solid offensive arsenal to challenge the Bills Mafia.