Andy Reid Announces Major Health Update as Chiefs HC Confirms Abandoning Offseason Event

During the 2021 NFL season, Andy Reid dealt with a series of health setbacks. He was hospitalized for dehydration following a game against the Los Angeles Chargers and has previously spoken candidly about how his weight has affected his overall health. Reid also underwent knee replacement surgery back in the 2016 offseason. Now, years later, health is once again keeping him on the sidelines, at least temporarily.

“I couldn’t take you guys anymore than this right here, Herbie,” Andy Reid said in an online interview with KCSN’s Herbie Teope. “Listen, I had a little knee procedure done, so I’m on IR for about a second here. Not long, though, Herbie.”

That’s about as dramatic as it gets with Reid. It’s a minor procedure, and he made it clear that he doesn’t think he’ll be out for long. However, it’s enough that he won’t be going to Indianapolis next week.

This is not the first time that Reid has missed the combine because of a knee problem. He missed the combine in 2016 after having knee replacement surgery in mid-February.

The Chiefs finished that season with a 12-4 record. They won their first AFC West title since 2010, and earned the AFC’s No. 2 seed. Their playoff run ended with an 18-16 Divisional Round loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite their run coming to an end, the progress was evident.

In his absence, general manager Brett Veach will be the main man in draft assessments. And this upcoming draft will be a different experience for the franchise. The Chiefs are set to draft No. 9 in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is much earlier than they are used to, given their years of successful playoff and Super Bowl runs.

Reid was honest about that reality.

“You try to find some positives in sitting where you’re at and why you’re there,” he said. “The positives are that you get yourself geared down and get better. So, this has a chance to help you get better. And that’s how Brett feels, and that’s the way he’s going about it. And nobody wants to be picking at ninth, but we are; that’s the reality of it. So, you dig in, you put a plan together, and you go for it the best you can.”

Free agency begins on March 11, and the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off on April 23. With Reid expected to be back on his feet soon, the attention is now on constructing a roster that can make another Super Bowl run.

Andy Reid hints at Travis Kelce’s return

Travis Kelce is technically nearing the end of his current deal. He signed a two-year, $34.25 million restructured extension in 2024 that runs through 2026. Still, questions about what’s next have sparked plenty of speculation.

Head coach Andy Reid offered a reassuring update to the Chiefs fans.

“There is communication,” Reid said. “That’s the main thing. I’ve said this before: As long as there’s communication, I’m good. That means people want to move forward. I think that’s where Trav is.”

This is a positive development for the Kansas City Chiefs, especially with quarterback Patrick Mahomes nursing an injury this offseason. It would not make much sense for the team to let Kelce walk during a transition period.

After the 2025 season ended with a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Kelce admitted he wasn’t entirely sure about his future and promised clarity before free agency. Since then, retirement rumors have been looming.

Imago November 28, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 warms up prior a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 27, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. – ZUMAm67_ 20251128_zaf_m67_010 Copyright: xChrisxTorresx

He finished the season with 76 receptions for 851 yards and five touchdowns, still productive, but not quite his usual dominant numbers.

Reid made it clear he’s giving Kelce space to sort things out.

“He’s been doing this a long time,” Reid added. “He can figure that out as he goes forward. But we’re proceeding with that.”

Kelce was picked in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft and has been playing for the Chiefs his entire career. In his 13-year tenure with the team, Kelce has tallied 1,080 passes for 13,002 yards and 82 touchdowns, won three Super Bowls, and been to the Pro Bowl 11 times.

Kelce’s return would have a positive impact on the team, trying to turn things around.