Andy Reid Announces Patrick Mahomes’ Injury Diagnosis as Chiefs HC Doesn’t Hold Back After Playoffs Elimination

The 6-7 Chiefs welcomed the Chargers to Arrowhead, desperate to take a crucial step forward in their flickering playoff hopes. Instead, stumbled into a 6-8 territory. Los Angeles edged out a 16-13 victory, handing Kansas City a deflating defeat. The loss stung even deeper with their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, going down with what looks like a season-ender.

“I don’t know, but it didn’t look good,” said head coach Andy Reid about Mahomes’ left knee injury.

Mahomes suffered a scary injury to his left knee in the fourth quarter when Chargers defensive end Da’Shawn Hand tackled him hard from behind. The quarterback immediately grabbed at his knee after being rolled up awkwardly, staying down on the sideline as the Chiefs’ medical staff rushed to help him. He then walked off to the locker room with assistance, handing the reins to Gardner Minshew for his first start with Kansas City.

This injury comes after Mahomes was already nursing some issues in his left knee from the Texans’ loss the week before. The quarterback had been managing it with warm compressions during practice. Coach Reid confirmed that Mahomes will undergo an MRI on his left knee to assess the full extent of the damage.

However, Mahomes has been incredibly durable since becoming the Chiefs’ starting quarterback in 2018, missing only two regular-season games according to Draft Sharks. Those came after a dislocated knee in Week 7.​

Other than that, he’s managed bruises, fractures and concussions without serious long-term issues, often playing through discomfort to stay on the field. A prime example is the 2023 Super Bowl, where he battled a right ankle injury yet led Kansas City to victory over the 49ers for another title.

Los Angeles edged out a 16-13 victory against Kansas City when Minshew’s late interception sealed the loss for the Chiefs. This loss marks a rare and bitter milestone for Mahomes. For the first time in his career, the star quarterback will miss the playoffs entirely.

Andy Reid points out Patrick Mahomes will “want that one back”

The Chiefs have tumbled out of the playoff picture in the AFC West. The Broncos now lead comfortably at 11-2, and the Chargers climbed to 10-4 behind them. That harsh reality hit hard in this game, with Mahomes struggling through just 189 yards, no touchdowns, and a costly interception. Post-game, Reid couldn’t ignore it and addressed the pick.

“Chiefs HC Andy Reid on the interception from Patrick Mahomes: He’d probably want that one back. Felt like Kareem could potentially make a play on a linebacker,” Charles Goldman of AtoZ Sports reported.

It all unraveled in the fourth quarter on a critical 3rd-and-12 from the Chargers’ 17-yard line. Mahomes dropped back in shotgun, trying to air it deep right to Kareem Hunt, but Chargers defender Derwin Henley stepped in front for the pick. Hunt couldn’t reel it in, and the turnover killed any comeback dreams right there.

With Mahomes’ health now hanging in the balance, those slim mathematical chances for the playoffs have vanished completely for Kansas City. The big question for Reid moving forward: if Mahomes gets medically cleared, will he risk putting his star back out there, or shut him down to protect him for next season?