Andy Reid Announces Patrick Mahomes’ Return Ahead of Week 1 Clash Against Broncos

When Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending injury last year, the Kansas City Chiefs were quite unsure about his return timeline. However, their star quarterback followed a strict rehab to recover from the ACL and LCL tear in his left knee. And now, just days before the regular season begins, Mahomes seems ready to bounce back on the field for the Chiefs.

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“Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will start Monday night vs. the #Broncos barring a surprise setback this week, per HC Andy Reid. That means Mahomes is set to make his return exactly 9 months after undergoing ACL surgery,” NFL insider Ari Meirov reported on X.

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Chiefs head coach Andy Reid restricted Patrick Mahomes from participating in the 2026 preseason games, making it a rare instance since the Chiefs QB has never missed a preseason game in his career, barring the pandemic. However, it was just a precautionary measure to prevent stressing Mahomes’ freshly recovered injuries.

However, the Chiefs QB is now ready to take the snap in their season opener against the Denver Broncos on Monday, September 14.

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In a media interaction on Tuesday, HC Andy Reid told reporters that Mahomes is set to take the field in their first regular season game.

“As far as our roster goes, pretty good chance that Patrick will go ahead and start, unless something were to come up here in the next couple days. Most likely he’ll be the guy that’s out there,” Reid said.

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Patrick Mahomes plays an important role for the Chiefs, and that importance was particularly visible after his injury last season. Kansas City entered the Week 15 game against the LA Chargers with a 6-7 record. Quite a cut-to-cut performance before they enter the crucial late-season games.

During the final two minutes of the fourth quarter against the Chargers while trailing 13-16, Mahomes scrambled out of the pocket to extend a play. However, as he attempted to pick up yards, he took a hit to his left knee from De’Shawn Hand, causing his leg to buckle awkwardly.

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While Mahomes was called off, the Chiefs lost the game and extended their record to 6-8. Shortly after, Mahomes was taken for an MRI exam, following which the franchise confirmed a torn ACL in his left knee. Although the ACL tear was diagnosed that night, further medical evaluation revealed that he had also suffered a torn LCL during the hit.

The very next day, Patrick Mahomes underwent reconstructive surgery performed by Dr. Dan Cooper in Dallas, Texas, and was later put to begin his physical rehabilitation process.

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Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs struggled in their quarterback’s absence as they lost the final three games of the 2025 season, pushing their record to 6-11. That’s how important Mahomes, who won three Super Bowls with the Chiefs, is to the franchise.

A look into Patrick Mahomes’ rehabilitation regimen after suffering season-ending injury

Following the surgery in Texas, Patrick Mahomes was back in the Kansas City Chiefs’ facility doing light rehab. However, the hardest mental hurdle for Mahomes early on was being unable to run around with his children.

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Per the Kansas City Star, Mahomes even made a secret pact with those closest to him and vowed to walk before his 11-month-old daughter, Golden (born on January 12, 2025), took her first steps. Fueled by the motivation, Mahomes worked hard with Chiefs athletic trainer Julie Frymyer and narrowly beat his daughter to the milestone.

Once the basic movement was secured, Mahomes moved to work towards rebuilding his muscle strength and protection around the freshly grafted ligaments between February and March 2026.

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However, by the time the Chiefs held their OTA sessions on May 26–28 and June 1–3, 2026, Patrick Mahomes returned to the field, planting, throwing, and moving inside a pocket.

“It’s good to be back on the field and just be with the guys, more than anything. Some of those days you’re rehabbing with yourself, or with a couple of guys, and you get a little juice when the other guys are out there,” Mahomes said after the sessions.

Mahomes stayed around the team, still working on his recovery. But on July 22, 2026, the medical supervisors cleared the Kansas City Chiefs QB to take part in full-contact training sessions and all football activities.

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Amid all these updates, Mahomes stood strong on his stance and frequently reiterated his wish to start against the Denver Broncos in Week 1. And as it seems, that goal of his has come to fruition, as HC Andy Reid seemingly gives the green light to lead the offense on September 14.