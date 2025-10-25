Andy Reid Announces Retirement Stance After Making Puzzling Roster Move for Chiefs

Andy Reid has built a legacy with the Kansas City Chiefs. He gave them multiple Super Bowl trips, three Lombardi trophies, and countless magical moments. However, one day he’ll walk away from it all. While Chiefdom doesn’t want to see that day, Reid recently opened up about the retirement rumors.

“I have no idea, man, I just, I have no idea, kind of take it year by year and see how things go… my parents told me when they retired, ‘what made you want to retire’, and they go, you’ll just know, you know, we just knew there was time. So, who knows,” he said on 1067 The Fan on Friday, October 24.

The 67-year-old took over Kansas City as the 13th head coach of the franchise back in 2013. This happened after he led the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 years. He built playoff contenders in both cities. In Philly, he made nine postseason appearances and even took the team to Super Bowl XXXIX, falling just short to the Patriots. Before that, he spent seven seasons in Green Bay shaping an offense that would later fuel a young Brett Favre’s rise. Now, after such a lengthy legacy, will Reid bid goodbye to the league anytime soon? Clark Hunt was asked the same question.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt isn’t worried, for now. “He (Reid) certainly seems rejuvenated, I would say, by the success of the team in the last few years and having one of the most special quarterbacks of all time. I have no sense that he has any interest in retiring… soon, which is fantastic,” the owner stated last year. Still, Hunt knows nothing lasts forever.

He added that he could “absolutely” see Reid still coaching the Chiefs into his seventies, but also reminded, “I think any leader needs to be thinking about succession… Eventually, that day will come.”

Right now, the Chiefs sit at 4-3, and recently, Reid made a puzzling roster move that has everyone talking.

Andy Reid’s decision for the Chiefs raised questions

While the Chiefs dominated the Las Vegas Raiders with a 31-0 win, things behind the scoreboard weren’t as smooth. Injuries keep hitting them one after another. First, WR Rashee Rice was out of six games due to suspension. Then, WR2 Xavier Worthy went down in Week 1 after a shoulder injury. Now, RB Kareem Hunt (ankle and knee) is out too. But the toughest blow came when DT Omarr Norman-Lott tore his ACL in the third quarter against the Raiders. The rookie’s season likely ends just as it began to take off.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After that win, most of the Chiefdom expected a defensive line replacement or maybe a trade move. Instead, Andy Reid went the opposite way. On October 22, the Chiefs elevated CB Kevin Knowles to the active roster. That decision raised eyebrows because Knowles had already been elevated three times in the first seven weeks. Usually, you plug the same position when injuries hit. But Reid clearly saw something else in mind.

To be fair, special teams coordinator Dave Toub has always backed Knowles. He’s mentioned him multiple times this season. Knowles has already played three games, recording four tackles (three solo) and logging 35 special teams snaps. Still, questions remain. Will Reid look at another tackle, or will he double down on a secondary boost?

Meanwhile, a recent NYT report suggested the Chiefs could offer their 2026 fourth and sixth-round picks to bring in RB Alvin Kamara from the Saints. With Hunt’s knee bruise slowing the run game, that move could make sense. So let’s see what Reid does next.