Andy Reid Announces Signing New Chiefs OT Amid Josh Simmons’ Absence

The Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive line just flipped a switch. With Josh Simmons gone, the O-line looked like a puzzle missing a corner piece. The Chiefs Kingdom felt that shiver; no one wants franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes running for his life. Jaylon Moore has stepped up to handle the business. But head coach Andy Reid isn’t the type to sit and hope things work out. He’s making moves.

Enter: Esa Pole. The rookie offensive lineman joined KC as a UDFA but got waived when the final roster was solidified. The New York Jets took him up, but even that didn’t last, with the Jets cutting ties with him recently. Now, Pole has been re-signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad, providing another body in case the O-Line is threatened any further. Speaking about this move, Coach Reid shared a strong vote of confidence.

“We liked him well enough to bring him in the first time… the more experience he gets, the better he’ll be.”

Pole’s journey will be all hustle from here on out. He knows the Chiefs’ playbook, he’s seen the drills and felt the grind. It’s a reunion, sure, but it’s really about insurance; a backup plan when starter options run dry. High-stakes divisional games are lurking just beyond October, and Mahomes is public enemy number one for every blitz-happy defense in the AFC. Jaylon Moore has been steady, but nobody wants to roll the dice on injury roulette.

Speaking about Moore a few weeks ago, Andy Reid had left no doubt about his skills. “He’s a competitive kid, he’s always ready. He practices a third of the practice because Andy [Heck, O-Line coach] rotates him in there. We have a lot of trust in him… the guys around him have a lot of trust in him.”

Moore’s rise has been pretty seamless. Josh Simmons’ absence could have rattled the room, but Moore kept it tight, and that has stood out immediately. The line has stayed sturdy, nothing flashy. Mahomes kept upright. That’s kind of the best compliment an O-Line can get. But Moore’s spotlight, and the latest move to sign Esa Pole, isn’t just about depth. It’s also about how KC handles sudden shocks. But what’s going on with Simmons? Coach Reid has also shared an update about him recently.

Andy Reid’s update on Josh Simmons

Josh Simmons first got listed as questionable, and was later marked ‘Out’ for the Chiefs’ Week 6 clash with the Detroit Lions. Since then, nobody had said much, with the only update coming from Andy Reid that he’s dealing with something personal back home. Even Patrick Mahomes noted that he’s in communication with Simmons and shared prayers for his lineman. But Thursday’s (Oct. 23) presser finally shared a positive update, although Coach Reid still kept his cards close.

“My update for you with Josh would just be, there’s communication. I’m not going to get into all of it. Everything’s positive. It’s not a negative situation. He’s taking care of family.”

So far, Simmons has only missed two games (Weeks 6 & 7). As he deals with the family matter, it could still be a while before he’s ready to suit up with the rest of the Chiefs. But knowing that “everything’s positive” does ease the tensions around his absence. In the meantime, nobody’s panicking.

Esa Pole’s familiarity provided a Plan B as he now works to get in game shape in case his number is called. Jaylon Moore is holding down the fort in the meantime. The season’s volatility is real, but the Andy Reid way? Adjust, reload, and keep chasing wins. We’ll see how prepared the Chiefs are for their Week 8 clash against the Washington Commanders.