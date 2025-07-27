brand-logo
Andy Reid Announces Unfortunate TE Injury as Travis Kelce Tipped to Make New Retirement Decision With Chiefs

ByUtsav Jain

Jul 27, 2025 | 12:22 PM EDT

via Imago

via Imago

The Chiefs were all-in this offseason with HC Andy Reid to flip the script on last year’s ‘almost-but’ story. The receiving corps was back in prime health, and the depth chart competition was rising higher than ever. But amid this positive backdrop, injuries are piling up, again.

As Pete Sweeney reported on X, “Andy Reid said Jake Briningstool didn’t practise with a hamstring strain. Reid added Kristian Fulton is recovering from cleanup surgery (knee) in the spring. Omarr Norman-Lott tweaked his ankle but returned to practise.”

All the while, Mahomes’ favorite security blanket finds an unsure footing in Kansas City now. Travis Kelce faces a surprising trade deal that could come any day. 

Stay tuned, this story is developing…

"Is trading Travis Kelce a smart move, or a risky gamble for the Chiefs' future?"

