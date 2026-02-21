Andy Reid Announces Update on Travis Kelce After Chiefs TE Addresses Retirement

After the regular season wrapped up, Travis Kelce wasn’t ready to commit to a 14th NFL season. On his New Heights podcast, he shared that he wanted to take some time to just be a ‘regular human’ and step away for a bit. Even with that stance seemingly unchanged, Andy Reid provided an update on the tight end’s return during the pre-combine press conference.

“There is communication,” Reid said, according to ESPN’s Nate Taylor. “That’s the main thing. I’ve said this before: As long as there’s communication, I’m good. That means people want to move forward. I think that’s where Travis is.”

It was always expected that whatever Travis Kelce decides, the final decision would come after detailed talks with the team, his family, and Taylor Swift. He’s set to get married soon, and any possible outcome needs to be right for the Chiefs, him, and the people around him.

The head coach did point out that, in no way, was he trying to speak for Kelce, and out of respect for everything the tight end has accomplished in red and gold, he deserves all the time in the world to make his decision.

“I’m not trying to put words in his mouth at all, and I try to give him some space here,” Reid said. “He’s been doing this a long time, and he can sort all that out as he goes forward. But we’re proceeding with that.”

His future in Kansas City will be more than just what he wants to do, because the Chiefs have a complicated cap situation to deal with. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, recovering from his ACL injury, maneuvered his contract a few days ago, clearing up $43.5 million in cap space.

So, in a world where Travis Kelce stays at Kansas City, with his two-year, $34.25 million deal expiring this season, he’d have to accept a much lower figure. Sure, the Chiefs are still finding more ways to elevate the cap situation, but the priority is expected to be roster decisions, not Kelce’s potential one-year contract.

Travis Kelce speaks on his future amid retirement questions

With the way last season ended and Kelce’s reaction to it, it felt like the fans saw the last of him. Between not choosing to talk to the reporters after the Chargers knocked the Chiefs out of the playoffs and embracing Arrowhead like it’s his last time playing inside it, a potential extension didn’t seem likely.

It’s still up in the air, but if there’s one thing he’s sure about, it’s that his love for the game is still there.

“There’s a lot of love for the game that’s still there, and I don’t think I’ll ever lose that,” Kelce said on the New Heights Podcast. “It’s a tough thing to navigate, but at the same time, if my body can heal up and rest up, and I can feel confident that I can go out there and give it another 18-, 20-, or 21-week run, I think I would do it in a heartbeat.”

As of now, the tight end’s priority is his body.

“I think right now, it’s just finding that answer and seeing how the body feels after this game and kind of when it all settles down,” he said.

How he recovers, physically and mentally, will go a long way in influencing his future. The Chiefs ended the season with a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, finishing 6-11 and missing the playoffs for the first time in 12 years. He didn’t have a much better individual season, either.

He concluded the year with five scores and 76 receptions for 851 yards, marking the third consecutive year with fewer than 1000 yards. Between 2016 and 2022, he racked up 1000+ yards in every single season. This year wasn’t just about the lack of production, but critical drops against the Texans, Eagles, and Washington that cost the Chiefs.

There’s a chance he comes back if he feels he can do better next year.