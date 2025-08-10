Andy Reid Assigns Blame for Chiefs Preseason Loss After Unique Josh Simmons Assessment

”Urgency — just keep that up. Everybody’s expectations are high.” When Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reminded his team of that in late July, the message was one of simplicity. This is not a time for excuses, this is not a time for complacency. Reid’s squad is looking for their fourth Super Bowl journey, and though preseason may lack honor, it has abundance in lessons. His serene, unflappable face hides the sharp cutting edge of zeal for betterment, responsibility, and integrity. ”If you want to be great, you have to be honest with yourself first.” The Chiefs are resonating with this saying a lot right now, especially after 20-17 preseason loss over the Arizona Cardinals.

The only outcome of that Saturday evening game was not the final score. It was also Reid just placing the blame where it was deserved. ”We got sloppy after the first group,” Reid stated. Referring to the penalty yards that accumulated like a running game. “That’s a good rushing day,” he said tongue-in-cheek, using the 10 precious penalties which came at a cost to his team. It was a clear confession that discipline slipped through the cracks, a no-no for a team with Super Bowl ambitions.

The coach also confessed that franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes did have a good start, that he was taken out after the first quarter as intended, and that the backup QBs had to deal with the limelight of a demanding preseason setup.

Reid underscored how penalties break up rhythm and force adjustments that can upset the rhythm of a team. “It’s a fast-moving league; you can’t afford to beat yourself,” he said. Such honesty is typical of Reid’s leadership style, criticizing errors to get concentrated rather than embarrassing. With a balance of rookies and veterans on the roster. The Chiefs’ preseason is practice as much as it is tryout. For a roster desperately trying to get back on their throne at the top of the AFC, each penalty, blown assignment, or blown play can become costly for an entire season. The game was itself a microcosm of such a seesaw.

Mahomes, true to plan, played, but only for 1 single snap. But he did manage to put the offense on the board early with a one-yard touchdown pass to Jason Brownlee. The defense held up their end, producing three turnovers and making the game competitive. Backup quarterbacks did get their share of snaps. Davis Mills (8/17, 70 yards, two interceptions), Gardner Minshew (6/9, 54 yards with a touchdown run), and Clayton Tune (6/13, 39 yards). Each showing flashes but also some rough spots. Despite the loss, the mix of youth and seasoning gave Reid plenty to learn from to get better.

Unique evaluation: Josh Simmons’ day

When asked about first-year linebacker Josh Simmons, Reid’s response was characteristically understated but telling: “I wasn’t screaming at him, so I think he did OK.” This unorthodox evaluation stands out against the otherwise blunt criticism that players normally receive. Simmons, a pretty quiet name among the fan base, has labored behind the scenes building a role on a stout Chiefs defense.

Reid’s non-rebuke shows that Simmons remained calm within a challenging preseason setting. A quality for a breaking-out player to show what he’s got. Simmons’ performance wasn’t in the spotlight. But Reid’s tempered comment shows how coaches gauge progress with less-than-stellar methods. Perhaps by strength of mind and steadiness under pressure.

It’s a reminder that preseason is less about stats, but more about preparation and readiness. Reid, the teacher in spirit, appears content to allow Simmons to learn and prepare in relative obscurity without public scrutiny. While having close tabs on how he transitions to NFL pace and schemes. It’s a mindset that aligns with Reid’s overall style of coaching: patience paired with accountability. Everybody’s used to the drill: ready, wipe out the mistakes, improve with each retake. Reid’s low-key compliment may be all he needs to lift his game.

As the Chiefs keep pushing camp and into the regular season, Reid’s direct criticisms and unwillingness to yield to leniency will be worth its weight in gold. The loss to the Cardinals was a wake-up call but also a roadmap. Understanding what one excels at to do more of and what one must leave behind. With urgency still being the buzzword. All players, seasoned and new recruits like Simmons, will be forced to raise their game. In the world of Reid, team improvement is built on raw candor with oneself, limitless work. And zero tolerance for sloppy mistakes.