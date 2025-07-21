Andy Reid Breaks Silence on Rashee Rice’s Suspension & Announces Plans for Chiefs WR

The Kansas City Chiefs know what it’s like to play the waiting game, especially when it comes to Rashee Rice. Last season, they held their breath as their explosive sophomore receiver worked his way back from a torn LCL, an injury that stole most of his year. He was sidelined for 13 games. Now, with Rice recovering well and expected to be ready to suit up for Week 1 against the Chargers, there’s a new cloud hanging over his return – his looming suspension for a 2024 hit-and-run incident.

While the Chiefs wait for the NFL to make a final decision, HC Andy Reid isn’t wasting any time. He’s keeping Rice in the mix, making sure he’s ready to roll whenever the league gives the green light. And when it comes to the team’s plans? Well, Reid just broke his silence. As the Chiefs rolled into training camp at Missouri Western State University, all eyes were on Rice, not just for what he’d do on the field, but for the unanswered question hanging over his season. Just days after the receiver was sentenced to 30 days in jail for his role in a Dallas highway crash, Andy Reid stepped in front of the media and made one thing clear: Rice isn’t getting benched – at least, not yet.

“That’s obvious news out there, now,” Reid said, shrugging off the verdict. “We’re going to progress as normal with him. He’ll go in and take all the reps that he’d normally take, and we always rotate that position. So, depending on what happens here in the future, whoever needs to play will be able to step in. They’ll know what they’re doing and be in good shape to do it.”

Translation? Rice is getting his usual workload in camp, no kid gloves. But Reid knows the real test comes later – when the NFL finally decides on a suspension. And that’s the tricky part. On the eve of camp, the coach admitted he’s still in the dark about the league’s timeline. For now, though, Rice is full-go, and the Chiefs? They’re just rolling with whatever comes next.

Andy Reid faces Rashee Rice roster dilemma

Rashee Rice’s offseason went from bad to worse in slow motion. And now the Chiefs are bracing for the fallout. What started as a reckless night in Dallas last March, when prosecutors say Rice raced at 119 mph in his Lamborghini SUV, triggered a multi-car pileup, and fled the scene, has turned into a legal and professional nightmare. The court case is finally settled: five years’ probation, 30 days in jail (to be served at his convenience), and over $115,000 in victim restitution. But for Rice and the Chiefs, the real punishment is still looming. The NFL’s suspension hammer is about to drop, and nobody’s sure how hard it’ll hit.

Rice’s public apology – “I’ve had a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damage my actions caused” might soften the blow slightly. But league insiders aren’t betting on leniency. CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones laid out the cold reality: “There is no doubt about it, he will be suspended by the NFL. Now, it’s just a matter of games.” The baseline? Six games for conduct policy violations. But Jones notes key details that could stretch it longer: “The rate of speed-almost 40 miles per hour over the limit – leaving the scene, and that being documented on video… that will hurt Rashee Rice.” His prediction? “Between five and seven games.”

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice 4 greets fans as he arrives prior to training camp at Missouri Western State University.

The NFL, though, is playing it slow. A league spokesperson told ESPN’s Adam Schefter they’re still “closely monitoring all developments,” calling Rice’s case “under review.” That vague timeline leaves the Chiefs in limbo. They’ll let Rice practice like normal. Andy Reid already confirmed that. But when September rolls around, they might be down their most explosive receiver for nearly half the season.

For Andy Reid and the Chiefs, the Rashee Rice situation boils down to controlling what they can control. Reid’s approach, giving Rice normal reps while preparing others to step up, reflects the same steady leadership that’s defined his tenure. The NFL’s looming suspension will test Kansas City’s depth. But Reid’s system has weathered worse. Rice has dealt with the courts. Now the NFL must decide his football fate. However many games he misses, one thing’s certain: the Chiefs will adapt, because under Reid, they always do. The rest depends on when and how harshly the league decides to act.