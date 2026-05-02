Andy Reid, Chiefs Decline Injury-Plagued First-Round Pick’s Contract Option

After becoming a two-time Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, the Kansas City Chiefs picked Kansas State’s defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah in the first round, at 31st overall in 2023. Fresh off a Super Bowl victory, the Chiefs expected the DE to bolster their defense further. Unfortunately, it did not turn out to be what everyone, including the player, had hoped. Injuries plagued his career, forcing the team to use him as a backup. Now, just after two years in the NFL, head coach Andy Reid and the franchise have made a crucial decision regarding Anudike-Uzomah’s contract.

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According to the NFL’s personnel notice, the Chiefs have declined the fifth-year option on the contract of defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah on Friday, ahead of the May 1 deadline. The option would have fully guaranteed the Kansas State alum $14.5 million for 2027.

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Imago ST. JOSEPH, MO – AUGUST 12: Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, 91 walks to the field before the start of practice during training camp on August 12, 2025, at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 12 Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2508120275

After the Chiefs picked him up in 2023, he was given a four-year rookie contract worth $11.8 million. His average salary was approximately $3 million, and he had a signing bonus of $5.5 million. The team’s decision to opt out of the 5th-year option means that the player will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2026 season.

He has been under HC Reid for three seasons, but has played only two. Last season, he did not play because of a right hamstring injury. It happened during the 2025 preseason, and this further made things difficult for him and the team. In his rookie year, he played 17 games without any starts. He totalled fourteen tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

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Between the 2023 and 2024 seasons, he had only three starts in 34 games. In this time, he has had 41 tackles, three sacks, and two forced fumbles. Having officially only played two seasons, the 24-year-old pass rusher has had only 550 defensive snaps.

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Besides Anudike-Uzomah, eight players faced the same consequence this offseason. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones are among those eight names. Despite the hamstring injury erasing the third-year from his career, it is still not over for the DE. Although the road ahead is tough, Felix Anudike-Uzomah will need to be consistent.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah will face a lot of competition in the final year of his rookie contract

With Felix Anudike-Uzomah entering the final year of his contract, his role as a starter or even a player in rotation is not guaranteed. The Chiefs have many options on the defensive side of the floor, and competition is going to be fierce for a spot in the starting lineup. First, they have Aston Gillote, who will be entering his second year under head coach Andy Reid. Second, the franchise drafted Oklahoma’s edge rusher, R. Mason Thomas.

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Imago Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56), defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91), and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) walk down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

They have also added three undrafted DEs: Duke’s Vincent Anthony Jr., Iowa’s Ethan Hurkett, and Toledo’s Anthony Dunn Jr. So, without a doubt, the players need to earn their right to be a starter, with the pressure being on Anudike-Uzomah as he will be playing to earn a new contract. Their priority in the 2026 NFL draft was bolstering their defense, which means Felix will have to show that he is up for the challenge. Besides making up for the missed season, he also needs to show that he can stay fit and be consistent throughout the season. Even the Chiefs’ D-line coach pointed out that he needs to be consistent.

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“Felix [Anudike-Uzomah], when you go back and look at all the reps from his rookie year to last year — I mean, he flashed a lot,” Cullen said at OTAs in 2025. “And what I mean by flash is he made a lot of really good plays. And to me, talking with Felix, it’s just about consistency with that and really being able to sustain that through the year and playing more downs in the game.”

His near future is secure with $3.7 million in guarantees. However, he needs to look beyond it to build a long-lasting career in the NFL. This season is pretty crucial for him and his future. With the upcoming OTAs and the training camp, he needs to be in his best shape. If things go right for him, maybe the Chiefs will offer him a contract extension.