Andy Reid & Chiefs Forced to Make 10 Roster Changes as Concussion Fears Loom For Xavier Worthy

The summer sun was merciless in St. Joseph, Missouri, as Andy Reid’s Chiefs braved their longest training camp session of the year. With the heat index soaring past a blistering 100, the grind and grit of football were on full display. But so was the toll it takes. As whistles shrieked across the practice fields, something was unmistakably off: the energy felt thinner, the banter quieter, and the sideline noticeably crowded as the team grappled with an abrupt and alarming reality. Ten players, expected to be the backbone of this championship roster, were nowhere to be found on the turf.

What happens when injuries pile up before the first preseason snap? For the Chiefs, July 30 became a crucible, testing not just their depth chart, but also their championship mettle. There was a point when Patrick Mahomes had reveled at the depth his team had in every room, looking forward to the camp days at St. Joseph. But as the pads went on, the moods quickly turned sour. And now, Coach Reid has been pushed to make some major roster calls that no one wanted to see.

As per Pete Sweeney’s latest post on X, on July 30, a major chunk of the roster was nowhere to be found. “Not practicing for Chiefs on Wednesday, per my view. WR: Brown, Moore, Worthy. TE: Briningstool. OL: Taylor. LB: Bassa. DB: Rush, Bush, Scott, Fulton (PUP).” Each missing name told its own story of misfortune—hamstring tweaks, ankle sprains, and for some, the dreaded “head injury” designation. Hollywood Brown notably had an ankle injury a few days ago. On the same day, Skyy Moore went down with a hamstring injury, and Xavier Worthy banged his head. TE Jake Briningstool was notably placed on PUP as he, too, dealt with a recent hamstring injury, working with the trainers on the sidelines while the rest of the crew ran drills with pads.

At the start of training camp, OT Jawaan Taylor had missed time as he was dealing with a knee injury. But he returned as the pads went on, fueling optimism. Now, his absence raises questions again. LB Jeffery Bassa is struggling through an ankle sprain. DB Deon Bush has a hamstring issue, same as Eric Scott and Darius Rush. As for Kristian Fulton, he was already on the PUP list before training camp began, Fulton, as Reid had noted, is recovering from a cleanup surgery on the knee he injured back in spring. Xavier Worthy had noted at one point that Coach Reid wanted the players to get their hamstrings ready for the grueling training camp. But now, with hamstring issues plaguing much of the Chiefs’ roster, fans are wondering whether the team truly prepared for camp.

How Andy Reid will manage these injuries on his roster remains to be seen. But one thing’s for certain. That depth we were so excited about in Kansas City? That’s for a toss-up now. But the grim prognosis doesn’t end here. For Worthy, that bang on the head had major implications. He now faces the “concussion protocol.”

Xavier Worthy’s ’25 campaign at stake following head injury

The Chiefs built their recent Super Bowl runs on resilience. But this camp tests them in a new way. Injuries now threaten more than just the roster; they disrupt continuity. If Kansas City loses key weapons early, its offense (already short on big plays in 2024) could struggle again. Though Patrick Mahomes remains the league’s premier improviser, even he needs targets and protection. And his receiver room is now looking thinner than ever.

As Pete Sweeney shared the update on X, “Chiefs say Xavier Worthy is in concussion protocol.” With Rashee Rice’s legal troubles, and Moore and Browns’ injuries, this isn’t what the WR room had hoped to hear. With one year of Andy Reid’s drills successfully integrated, Worthy was one of the prime breakout candidates for breakout. But as he now faces the concussion protocol, there’s at least two weeks of uncertainty ahead of him before he clears all five steps and is active again. But each concussion brings more than short-term absence; it stirs fears about long-term wellbeing. The biggest question in the coming weeks will be if Worthy is still worthy to take the helm of the receiving corps moving forward.

Ten names missing, and a centerpiece receiver now under the watchful protocol of team doctors. With that grim verdict, the Chiefs enter August on high alert. But if Kansas City’s recent past has shown anything, it’s that championship teams find answers under pressure. There’s less than two weeks before their first preseason tilt. The Chiefs’ depth, adaptability, and unwavering belief in ‘next man up’ will be on full display. For the players in line for unexpected reps, this is a rare crack at joining a dynasty. As for Kansas City in 2025, that toughness—the willingness to battle through—might just be the story that matters most. For now, we wait for further updates.