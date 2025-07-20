Andy Reid & Chiefs Gamble Big With Patrick Mahomes’ Backup In Latest 53-Man Roster Projection

The margin for error in Kansas City is thinner than ever. For Andy Reid and his staff, it means making serious calculations: freeing up roster spots to accommodate talent across the board. For the Chiefs, the 2025 training camp begins with a bold and unmistakable message. They’re putting their entire Super Bowl window on the arm – and health – of Patrick Mahomes, fully aware that one awkward tackle could turn a championship run into a season on the brink. But Big Red has never been afraid of placing high-stakes bets, and Mahomes has never shied away from a challenge. So why should this year be any different?

Back in January, Reid dropped a major confidence chip for Mahomes and what he brings to the team. “When it’s grim, be the grim reaper and go get it. He did that… He made everybody around him better, which he is great at, and he just does it effortlessly. When it gets tough, he’s going to be there battling. The players appreciate that.” And Mahomes wasn’t far off either. He praised the coach for the confidence Reid instills in everyone around him and for pushing everyone to give their best. And this season, Reid is keeping the stakes the same as last time. With just one man behind Patrick Mahomes to round off the room.

Arrowhead Addict’s Lyle Graversen recently shared his prediction for who makes the cuts in the 53-man roster for the Chiefs. His prediction for the QB room? Headlined – of course – by Patrick Mahomes, with Gardner Minshew as the lone understudy, a move that’s set hearts racing with training camp just days away. As Graversen writes, “I don’t see any way the Chiefs keep more than two quarterbacks on the active roster again this season, especially with lots of guys at the other offensive positions that they may want to keep. This one feels like a lock before the first snap of training camp.” That means if Mahomes – the NFL’s premier magician – goes down, the season’s fate falls into Minshew Mania.

Last year, the Chiefs also carried just two quarterbacks into the campaign, betting everything on health and Mahomes’ track record of durability. The risk then paid off, with Mahomes rarely coming off the field for meaningful snaps. When Mahomes did take a step back, Carson Wentz took his spot in Week 15 against the Browns. Wentz was also there to lead the team against their regular-season finale matchup with the Broncos. The Chiefs also notably shifted Chris Oladokun from the practice squad for this matchup. Kansas City’s big-picture logic is simple: every roster spot saved fuels depth in other areas, such as the backfield, receiver, or defensive reserves, where injuries are a given.

Yet, the cost is real. History warns, however, that betting on health at QB is a volatile game. Just look at 2019, when Mahomes temporarily exited with a patella injury for two weeks. A moment that chilled Kansas City and underscored the razor-thin line that contenders walk. While Minshew brings starting experience and a pocketful of moxie, as seen during surprise runs in prior seasons for the Eagles and Colts, the gap from Mahomes to any backup is canyon-wide. If disaster strikes, few believe a Super Bowl window can stay propped open. But even beyond the two-QB script, the entire depth chart is stacked with potential and risky trade-offs. There are lots of opportunities for newcomers and surprises this season.

Andy Reid’s depth chart battles for the Chiefs

Talking about the depth in the receiving corps, even Patrick Mahomes realized how difficult it would be to make a call. “I think it’s going to be the deepest… I mean, it’s going to be hard to make cuts because we have so many great receivers that we could be eight, nine deep. The guys I can see making the roster.” Graversen, on the other hand, sees six wide receivers making the roster: Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Nikko Remigio. And the competition only gets harder in the other rooms.

With major talent at running back and fullback (five kept), four tight ends (including Travis Kelce, of course), and a whopping ten defensive linemen, the roster looks ready for business. RB Brashard Smith’s camp performance could mean a cut on either Elijah Mitchell or Kareem Hunt. If TE Jake Briningstool continues to flash talent through camp like he did through the OTAS, veteran Robert Tonyan could get squeezed out. These battles signal urgency: nothing is promised, and every rep counts. For some, a thin quarterback group means one more job saved elsewhere. For others, it could be the difference between a breakout and a pink slip. As for safeties and corners, rising rookies like Nohl Williams and Jaden Hicks crash into seasoned vets. Even a familiar, reliable name like Deon Bush didn’t make Graversen’s roster predictions in the face of youth and potential.

As the Chiefs’ training camp looms, Andy Reid and Co. are harnessing the tension between risk and ambition. The decision to keep only two quarterbacks is a bet placed with eyes wide open. One that could catapult Kansas City to yet another Lombardi chase, or haunt them if fate turns cruel. As for the rest of the roster, the competition is fierce. Once the dust settles on camp, who will be the 53 left standing? One thing’s for sure: in Kansas City, the balancing act is as bold and thrilling as ever.