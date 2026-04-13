Andy Reid & Chiefs Meeting Underrated Canadian Draft Prospect Amid Interest From AFC Rival

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are continuing their pre-draft evaluations and are expected to host another 2026 NFL Draft prospect on a top-30 visit soon. According to recent reports, one Louisville defensive lineman is set to travel to Kansas City for a private meeting with the team. Interestingly, he’s the same prospect who has drawn sharp interest from an AFC rival. With nine total picks in the draft, it would be interesting to see how Reid would plan to lock the Canadian prospect before competitors steal away.

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“The #Chiefs will host Louisville DL Rene Konga on a pre-draft ’30’ visit. Per @AryePulliNFL #ChiefsKingdom, SleeperChiefs posted on X.

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NFL teams are allowed to invite up to 30 prospects before the draft. These visits usually include interviews, facility tours, and medical checks. It often gives a clue about which players a team thinks could still be available when they pick or who they want to learn more about.

The Kansas City Chiefs are supposed to host Konga for a top 30 visit, as they are looking to add more depth on the interior defensive line and get someone who can support the pass rush behind Chris Jones.

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Rene Konga, who is from Ottawa, Ontario, spent the last two seasons at Louisville and earned Second Team All-ACC honors in 2025. During that time, he recorded 49 tackles and four sacks. Before Louisville, he played four seasons at Rutgers, appearing in 21 games and finishing with 14 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

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He really stood out at Louisville’s pro day on March 24. He ran a 4.79-second 40-yard dash, a 4.59 shuttle, and a 7.03 three-cone drill. He also put up 20 reps on the bench press, had a 37-inch vertical, and a 10-foot-2-inch broad jump. Those numbers would have ranked among the best defensive tackles at the 2026 NFL Combine.

Konga was ranked as the fourth-best prospect for the 2026 CFL Draft and was initially thought to be an undrafted free agent in the NFL. Now, with his strong performances, he is being viewed as a potential Day 3 pick. As a result, some CFL teams believe he may not return to Canada anytime soon.

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As his value is on the rise, the Chiefs may not be alone in their interest. The Miami Dolphins are also expected to be in the mix for the underrated defensive lineman.

Rene Konga gets a Top 30 visit with the AFC rivals, the Miami Dolphins

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to host Rene Konga, the Miami Dolphins are also showing strong interest by lining up a top-30 visit ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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According to multiple reports, Konga is expected to visit the Miami Dolphins facility next week. The Ottawa, Ontario native already visited the Dallas Cowboys late last month and also had a virtual interview with the Washington Commanders.

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He went from being relatively unknown to becoming a popular late-round sleeper. He first made noise at the American Bowl and later earned a call-up to the Senior Bowl, where he competed against some of the top prospects in the class.

Louisville defensive lineman Rene Konga is viewed as a quick and explosive player who can get into the backfield and pressure the quarterback. As noted by analyst Justin Melo, he offers real inside pass rush ability and is being looked at as a late-round pick or priority free agent.

Still, not everyone is convinced he will hear his name called. Matthew McGavic of the Louisville Cardinals on SI shared a different view.

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“A midseason injury slowed down Konga a little bit, but there’s no denying that he made a huge difference for Louisville last season. While he only logged 20 tackles, three for loss and 2.5 sacks, he still made an impact when it came to disrupting opposing offenses. His PFF grade of 76.0 was sixth-highest on the defense (min. 100 snaps).”

In the end, with growing interest from multiple teams and strong pre-draft momentum, Konga has put himself in a position where anything is possible, making him a name worth watching closely.