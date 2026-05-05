Andy Reid, Chiefs Sign Indiana Hoosiers National Champion After Going Undrafted

The Kansas City Chiefs identified their offensive line as an area of improvement heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. While they decided to go for Mansoor Delane and Peter Woods in the first round to solve their defensive woes, Andy Reid and the front office managed to find a great talent for the offensive lineman position at the rookie minicamp.

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“We have signed free agents WR Xavier Loyd, DB Marlen Sewell, T Kahlil Benson,” wrote the Chiefs in their official statement.

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The National Champion with the Indiana Hoosiers started his college football career at Indiana before transferring to Colorado in 2024. He then moved back to the Hoosiers for his redshirt senior season.

Under coach Deion Sanders, Benson allowed 12 total pressures and two sacks in 286 pass-blocking snaps. Then, after moving to Curt Cignetti’s roster, he became a national champion with the Hoosiers as their right tackle. He allowed 4 sacks and 24 total pressures on the first overall pick, Fernando Mendoza. Overall, Benson has featured in 49 college games with 33 starts across five seasons.

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With this experience, Benson will look to break into an offensive line that provided the Chiefs with elite pass protection despite a rotating, injury-riddled cast at tackle, which finished as the league’s seventh-ranked pass blocking efficiency (86.3). Anchored by Pro Bowl center Creed Humphrey, the line excelled in pass protection, though the team still struggled to a 6–11 record and will continue with LT Josh Simmons and RT Jaylon Moore as starters.

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However, Simmons has had injury concerns in the past and only played 8 games last season. Relying solely on him to deliver would be a problem for the O-line, which is why the franchise has brought in a reliable name in Benson.

Another key reason the Chiefs opted for acquisitions in the O-line is due to Patrick Mahomes’ return from a serious injury. The QB has been tremendous for the Chiefs, but with him returning in the circumstance he is, the team will have to do all they can to protect him from opposition defenses.

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Although he went undrafted, he is expected to be a project player who could grow into a star player in the coming years, according to AtoZ Sports’ Charles Goldman.

“With the Chiefs having a bit of an open competition at right tackle, this signing certainly stands out as one that might have the legs to stick,” Goldman’s report said. “At the very least, Benson is a developmental right tackle with upside for Kansas City.”

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With the o-line further bolstered by the addition of Benson, the Chiefs have added quality players in the other key departments through the recent rookie mini-camp.

Chiefs add depth at the wide receiver and defensive back positions with UDFAs

The Kansas City Chiefs also signed wideout Xavier Loyd and defensive back Marlen Sewell, alongside Khalil Benson, via the rookie mini-camp. The Chiefs needed reinforcements at both positions after the 2025 season.

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Loyd joins the Chiefs after an impressive performance over the weekend. The young receiver is a native of the Kansas City area and played for Blue Springs High School before spending time in Kansas State (2021-23) and Illinois State (2024) before wrapping up his career at Missouri in 2025, where he appeared in 13 games but logged only two catches for 21 yards.

At Kansas State, he caught one pass for 18 yards, but it was during his FCS Illinois State tenure, when he was All-MFVC Honorable Mention after recording 66 receptions for 912 yards and six touchdowns. Loyd could come into the starting rotation as the Chiefs’ receiving room struggled last season, with Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, and Hollywood Brown failing to cross the 600-yard mark, as tight end Travis Kelce led the team with 851 yards.

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On the other hand, Sewell also comes in after a five-year career at Vanderbilt, where he appeared in 45 games. Notably, Sewell recorded 52 tackles, two passes defensed, and 1.5 tackles-for-loss in 2025. The young defensive back will play a key role in the Chiefs’ secondary with the franchise losing All-Pro corner Trent McDuffie and his backfield partner, Jaylen Watson, to the Los Angeles Rams. Similarly, fellow corner Joshua Williams and safety Bryan Cook joined the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals in free agency.

The Kansas City Chiefs had an active rookie minicamp, adding three undrafted free agents in offensive lineman Kahlil Benson, wide receiver Xavier Loyd, and defensive back Marlen Sewell. Each player fills a genuine need on the roster heading into the 2026 season. If even one of them develops into a reliable contributor, the Chiefs will have found real value.