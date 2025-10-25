Andy Reid Confirms Decision on Trading Nick Bolton & George Karlaftis Away From Chiefs Before Deadline

Andy Reid must make important roster decisions before the November 4 trade deadline, as the Kansas City Chiefs are 4-3 so far this season. The defensive line, safety, and wide receiver positions have notable draft needs. There was buzz surrounding possible trades involving linebacker Nick Bolton and edge rusher George Karlaftis.

Reid talked about the trade of Bolton and Karlaftis in an interview with Finlay and BMitch of 106.7 The Fan.

“You got a good middle linebacker. That guy is a good football player,” Reid said of Bolton.

Bolton has recorded 55 total tackles so far this season, continuing to anchor the Chiefs’ defense as its central communicator. He notched 14 tackles in Kansas City’s 22-9 victory over the Giants. Over his career with the Chiefs, Bolton has accumulated 513 total tackles, 5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and 4 interceptions, solidifying his role as a cornerstone of the defensive unit.

“I try to keep all my guys here. They’re the best I can. I’m no dummy. I know how you win games. You have to have good players, and I check the ego at the door on all that stuff,” Reid added.

Karlaftis is still one of KC’s most dependable defensive ends with 23 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Despite roster changes, their performances have been crucial to preserving defensive consistency. Andy Reid, however, stated that both players will stay with the team, indicating his intention to keep the defensive core intact while rebuilding the roster through the draft.

In 2025, Andy Reid is in his 13th season with the Chiefs. With a 273-146-1 regular season record and a 28-17 postseason record, Reid has 301 wins overall, good for fourth place in NFL history and first among active head coaches.

The fact that he added safety Jaden Hicks and declined to trade Mahomes in 2024 shows that he still views targeted acquisitions as a key component of his approach.

Reid’s position confirms his preference for keeping established talent over chasing temporary stability. He hopes to improve weak areas as the trade deadline draws near without compromising the franchise’s long-term identity or leadership.

Potential targets for Chiefs ahead of deadline

The Chiefs need to look at potential signings since the depth of their middle linebacker is now in debate. Logan Wilson and Alvin Kamara are the two names that come to the forefront.

After seeing his roster spot fade, Logan Wilson has approached the Cincinnati Bengals about a trade. He has already recorded 41 tackles this season, but after playing 100% of defense snaps against the Detroit Lions.

In the following game against the Green Bay Packers, he only saw 19.7% of the snaps, and the week after that, against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he only saw 45.6%. Over 75 games, he has recorded 536 tackles, 11 interceptions, and seven forced fumbles. Due to his decline in playtime, he is now a viable middle-linebacker for Kansas City’s draft needs.

Alvin Kamara, despite being a running back, has entered the trade conversation. Through seven games, he’s logged 94 carries for 342 yards, averaging 3.6 per carry. Known for his elite pass-catching ability, Kamara still holds a solid 4.2 career average. The Athletic linked him to the Chiefs, calling him a strong trade candidate. With the Saints sitting at 1-6, his Super Bowl hopes are fading fast. In Reid’s system, Kamara’s versatility could be a perfect fit — extending drives and adding much-needed explosiveness.

Kansas City could make a bold move by pairing Kamara’s offensive skill set with linebacker Logan Wilson’s defensive impact. Wilson would strengthen the middle of the defense, while Kamara could reignite the backfield. With the trade deadline closing in on November 4, decisive moves like these could shape the Chiefs’ playoff push and define their championship aspirations.