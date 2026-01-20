Andy Reid Confirms Double Hiring Decision After Chiefs Fire Offensive Coach

Essentials Inside The Story Andy Reid is about to bring back a trusted member, signaling a clear shift in accountability

Kansas City makes a notable move at wide receivers

A coaching exit tied directly to on-field struggles shows the Chiefs are serious about the offense moving forward

The Kansas City Chiefs are going through one of the biggest coaching overhauls we’ve seen in recent times. After the way this season unravelled, it was expected. Head coach Andy Reid has watched his assistants walk out the door, and now the next phase has begun, with two familiar names coming in.

Kansas City is hiring Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator and Chad O’Shea as wide receivers coach, according to reports.

Bieniemy’s currently the running backs coach in Chicago, but this building knows him well. He took over the same role in Chiefs between 2013-17, worked his way up to become an OC in 2018, and kept that role for four more years.

Those years were revolutionary in Kansas City, which brought a Super Bowl to the fans after 50 years. After that, Bieniemy chased new challenges. He took an OC role with the Washington Commanders, then spent a year calling plays at UCLA.

When Ben Johnson put together his staff in Chicago, he brought Bieniemy in as his running backs coach. The Bears found balance in their run game this season, racking up 144.5 yards per game. Third best in the league. Running back D’Andre Swift was the driving force and finished the season with nine touchdowns, averaging almost 68 yards every week.

Now Bieniemy will be back in Kansas City as the offensive coordinator, and that’s good news. Over the last three seasons (2023–25), the Chiefs averaged 348.3 net yards per game, 18th in the league. During Bieniemy’s first run as OC from 2018–22, Kansas City led the NFL at 416.5 net yards per game.

Just as important is what he brings beyond the numbers. Accountability has always been his calling card.

“EB means the world to me,” Patrick Mahomes said on The Ship podcast. “The way he holds me accountable, the way he makes me be great every single day, this man’s one of a kind.”

That alone tells you why this hire matters in Kansas City. And it’s not the only move Andy Reid made.

For the third straight season, the Chiefs finished without a 1,000-yard receiver. After seven years with the organization and three as wide receivers coach, Connor Embree was let go. The Chiefs filled that opening by bringing in O’Shea, who leaves Cleveland after six seasons.

According to Insider Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs have hired Browns’ wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea, who left Cleveland after six years.

In his first season with the Browns back in 2020, the Browns’ offense looked reformed. They ended the year with 408 points, the second most in Browns’ history. Amari Cooper finished with consecutive 1000+ yard seasons in 2022 and 2023, being the first ever Browns player to do so. Last year, Jerry Jeudy also racked up 1,229 yards.

That sounds pretty good, but Cooper and Jeudy were the only players to top 1,000 receiving yards over the last six years. Cleveland cycled through plenty of other names like Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Odell Beckham Jr, but it never really worked out. A lot of that traced back to instability at quarterback.

O’Shea’s situation in Kansas City will be very different. Coaching receivers alongside Mahomes, with young, promising talent in the room, gives him a chance to show what his work really looks like in a stable, elite offense. But amidst these hiring decisions, someone got fired, too.

Chiefs fire assistant RBs coach

According to sources, the Kansas City Chiefs are moving on from assistant running backs coach Mark DeLeone.

Last summer, the Chiefs announced that longtime special teams assistant Andy Hill was retiring after five seasons. That stretch included four trips to the Super Bowl and two Lombardi Trophies. Once Hill stepped away, Porter Ellett slid over to special teams, and DeLeone inherited Ellett’s old job as assistant running backs coach.

This season marked DeLeone’s third tour through Kansas City. His first run with the Chiefs began back in 2013, when he worked as a defensive quality control coach from 2013 to 2015. He climbed the ladder from there, serving as assistant linebackers coach from 2016 to 2017 and then inside linebackers coach in 2018.

Kansas City brought him back again in 2022 as a defensive analyst, a role he held through last season. He then left to join the Baltimore Ravens as their inside linebackers coach. This past year’s move to assistant running backs coach marked the first time DeLeone worked on the offensive side of the ball. And if we’re being honest, the results didn’t do him many favors.

The Chiefs’ run game was a letdown this year. They finished 26th on non-quarterback runs with just 3.7 yards per carry, 3rd in avoided tackles, and only 25th in yards before and after contact. On a broader scale, they finished 25th in overall rushing with 106.6 yards. The top rusher was RB Kareem Hunt, who couldn’t rack up more than 611 yards.

The firing was expected. The Chiefs had already fired running backs coach Todd Pinkston earlier in the year. It’s pretty clear that Andy Reid wants his offense to have an entirely different look next year.