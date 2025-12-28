Andy Reid Confirms Feelings on Chiefs Coach’s Exit Amid $6B Franchise’s Interest

After the Kansas City Chiefs were eliminated from the playoffs this season for the first time since 2015, the spotlight naturally fell on the coaching staff, particularly offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. For years, Nagy has worked closely with head coach Andy Reid to lead the Chiefs’ offense. On game days, while Reid calls the plays, Nagy delivers them to the quarterback. Recently, when asked about Nagy’s expiring contract with the Chiefs, Reid offered an unprompted endorsement for the OC.

“Phenomenal,” Andy Reid said in a December 23 press conference. “We were on a record pace there for a bit, as far as statistically. He [Nagy] does a nice job there. I think he deserves to be a head football coach in this league. That’s exciting for him.”

That’s high praise from Andy Reid, and it wasn’t accidental. Matt Nagy worked as the head coach for the Chicago Bears from 2018 to 2021. Then, he served as the Chiefs’ OC for three seasons, a stretch that included two Super Bowl appearances and one Lombardi Trophy.

This season, through the first 11 games, Kansas City ranked first in the NFL in yards per drive (39.5) under Matt Nagy. But the offense then fell apart late in the season as injuries piled up. Starting tackles Josh Simmons and Jawaan Taylor went down. Then came the biggest blow of all as Chiefs’ star quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL and LCL in the Week 14 game.

That injury ended Mahomes’ season as he immediately underwent surgery followed by rehab. At the same time, four straight losses pushed Kansas City out of playoff contention. So, when Andy Reid called Nagy’s work with the offense “phenomenal,” he was clearly pointing to the stretch when the offense was healthy and dominant.

Still, recent reports have suggested change may be coming to the Chiefs’ coaching staff. Last week, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported that the Chiefs could move on from Matt Nagy as part of an offseason reset. With Nagy set to become a free agent after the 2025 season, and having declined an extension last year, his future is very much up in the air. Even if he doesn’t land a head-coaching job, Pelissero and Rapoport speculated that Nagy “could become a hot candidate for a play-calling job elsewhere.”

Nagy, for his part, isn’t engaging with any speculation.

“It’s a fair question, but for me, I honestly want to just focus right now on (this week’s game against the Denver Broncos),” Nagy told reporters on December 23. “I know that stuff will all take care of itself down the road. I have just so much respect for our organization here, from top down.”

But while Nagy’s response made it clear that he will remain loyal to the Chiefs, he might have to consider his options again as the Tennessee Titans appear to be circling. The $6B franchise is searching for a new head coach, and Nagy’s name keeps coming up.

Will Matt Nagy take up the head coaching job in Tennessee?

Last week, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the Titans were expected to reach out to several candidates for their head coaching job. That list included Jeff Hafley, Jesse Minter, Lou Anarumo, and Matt Burke. But Russini also noted that the Titans internally view Matt Nagy as a serious candidate for the job.

Now, the latest reports suggest that the Titans’ interest in Matt Nagy appears legitimate. According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, Nagy will be one of two candidates expected to receive a “long look” during Tennessee’s coaching search.

Imago Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks at plays with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, center, and head coach Andy Reid against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Titans’ prolonged interest in the 47-year-old Chiefs’ OC might have something to do with his connection with the team. Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi spent 15 seasons with the Chiefs across two stints, overlapping extensively with Nagy. So, if Borgonzi is leading the new HC search in Tennessee, is it really surprising that a familiar name sits near the top of the list?

If Matt Nagy lands in Tennessee, he’d inherit a young quarterback with upside in Cam Ward. That opportunity could be appealing, especially when, at the same time, Kansas City will be entering a reset phase after a difficult season. But for now, Nagy insisted that his focus will be on the Chiefs’ offensive players.

“I really am focused with these guys and want to help these guys out, and then all that stuff will take care of itself at the end here,” Nagy told reporters on December 23.

Moreover, while Andy Reid will be back next season with the Chiefs, he might want to keep his staff intact. But with rebuilding looming in Kansas City and Tennessee calling, one question continues to linger. Is Matt Nagy preparing for his next chapter in the league, or will Kansas City find a way to keep him?