Andy Reid Confirms He’s Not Involved in Draft Plans as Chiefs Eye 2 Patrick Mahomes Replacements

The silence in Kansas City is deafening this December. For the first time in over a decade, the Chiefs are heading into January with their lockers cleared and their eyes glued to draft boards rather than playoff brackets. Following a devastating season-ending ACL and LCL tear for Patrick Mahomes in Week 15 and a subsequent playoff elimination, Andy Reid’s team is now in the hunt for their next QB in the upcoming Draft, waiting to see when Mahomes gets back on his feet again.

According to Chiefs beat reporter Jesse Newell of The Athletic, a new list was revealed via today’s NFL transactions log, showing that the Chiefs held tryouts for 13 players, including two quarterbacks: Jordan McCloud from Texas State and Austin Reed from Western Kentucky. The full list of other players reportedly includes Andrew Armstrong (WR, Arkansas), Isaiah Bolden (DB, Jackson State), Mason Brooks (G, Ole Miss), Braeden Daniels (G, Utah), Luke Grimm (WR, Kansas), Corey Stewart (OT, Purdue), Marcus Harris (DT, Auburn), Clarence Hicks (LB, UTSA), Kobe Hudson (WR, UCF), Zack Kuntz (TE, Old Dominion), and ShunDerrick Powell (RB, Central Arkansas).

The Chiefs aren’t wasting any time looking for the right fit for their future QB position, and according to several analysts and market reports, the search might include several other names, should the team feel like they are the best fit.

On the speculative side, ex-Dolphin Tua Tagovailoa is being linked to the team. His quick-pass accuracy makes him a fit for Andy Reid’s offense, though the move remains speculative. Justin Fields is also a potential target. After a disappointing year with the Jets, Fields, who signed a two-year, $40 million deal in March, has shown mobility and playmaking ability that could complement Reid’s scheme, despite questions about his fit.

Other names being linked include Mitchell Trubisky, Chris Oladokun, and Marcus Mariota. Backup Gardner Minshew’s tibial plateau fracture further complicates the situation. With the Chiefs slotted at No. 9 in mock drafts, the team is moving quickly, but it looks like coach Andy Reid’s role in those decisions is notably limited.

Andy Reid doesn’t want to take part in the selections… for a good reason

Head Coach Andy Reid addressed the media in a live press conference to clarify the franchise’s immediate path forward. When the reporter asked Andy about the upcoming draft process, he was pretty straightforward about his part in it: he doesn’t want any.

Speaking with Newell, the Coach clarified, “Yeah, Jesse. With Brett [Veach] and his crew doing it, that part’s exciting to see and what takes place. That’s something to look forward to. You’re right, it’s not where you want to be, but it is where we are, and we’ve got good people doing the picking, headed up by Brett.”

The Chiefs were officially eliminated from playoff contention following a heartbreaking 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, a game that not only ended their postseason hopes but also saw the catastrophic injury to Mahomes. With the franchise face potentially sidelined for the start of the 2026 season due to the severity of the multi-ligament tear, the Chiefs are projected to hold the No. 9 overall pick in the draft. That reality makes Kansas City’s draft position more than just a number; it makes it leverage.

Reid stays focused on coaching while Veach hunts. Who will win the selection to become Patrick Mahomes’s ultimate replacement? For now, it looks like the next year will bring a whole lot of answers.