Andy Reid Confirms Major Blow for Chiefs Defense After Humbling Defeat Vs. Cardinals

ByPritha Debroy

Aug 10, 2025 | 12:21 AM EDT

The Kansas City Chiefs opened their preseason with a tough 20-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Patrick Mahomes looked sharp…for one play, tossing a touchdown pass in the first quarter to give Kansas City the lead. But once the starters stepped aside, turnovers from the backups let Arizona claw back and ultimately steal the win.

On defense, the Chiefs did have some bright spots. Second-year defenders Chris Roland-Wallace and Jaden Hicks each came away with interceptions, while veteran Janarius Robinson notched the team’s only sack. But the worst part of any game such as this remains the injuries.

As Blair Kerkhoff reported, “Andy Reid said safety Deon Bush suffered a torn Achilles.” With  1:19 remaining on the clock, Chiefs backup safety sustained an Achilles injury and was taken out. As TV analyst Trent Green explained, Bush injured his left leg on a non-contact play while trying to change direction during Arizona running back Emari Demercado’s 4-yard run.

This is a developing story….

Can the Chiefs' defense shine without Deon Bush, or is this injury a major setback?

