Andy Reid Confirms Patrick Mahomes’ Availability vs. Bears After Embarrassing Loss to Seahawks

The Kansas City Chiefs had a rough time in their preseason matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite entering Week 2 with a clean injury report, the Chiefs were handed an embarrassing loss. And to make matters worse, they didn’t leave the field unscathed this time around. Head coach Andy Reid dropped the shocking news that five players went down with injuries, including rookie defensive back Nohl Williams. Well, these preseason bumps and bruises are nothing new. However, with a few weeks left for the regular season, the Chiefs can’t afford to see key contributors sidelined.

But the good news for Chiefs fans is that starters may return to the field in the next preseason game. Reid hinted that the starters, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, could see some action in the upcoming game. The starters sat out this game. After last year’s Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, the Chiefs are looking to elevate their game, and getting their top players some reps could be exactly what they need.

Per Andy Reid on the Radio Broadcast: “The one’s are going to get some time against the Bears.” Mentions that was plan all along #Chiefs, Harold R Kuntz reported. As for Week 2, Sam Darnold led the way in the Seahawks’ 33-16 victory, while Seattle’s defense held firm, allowing just three points to the Chiefs’ reserves in the second half. This comes after Mahomes’ one frustation from the preseason opener. “There’s a chance. We get a little more work with him,” the comment read.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The Chiefsdom saw only a flash of Mahomes during the preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals. After Arizona’s fumble on the opening kickoff, Mahomes stepped in for just three snaps. His final play was a one-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jason Brownlee.

This wasn’t what the fans had expected. Mahomes admitted on the Up And Adams Show that it was a bit of a letdown not to get any snaps. However, he was happy the team forced an early turnover, scored a touchdown, and came out mostly healthy. He added that he expects to get a few more snaps as the preseason goes on and is eager to get back on the field.

“Hopefully [it will be after this week]. We’ll see. I always let Coach Reid make the decisions, but I’ll be out there at some point in this preseason and hopefully get a couple more drives,” he said. While Mahomes will likely get to see more action in the final preseason game, one issue has been injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Chiefs saw five players get injured after a loss against the Seahawks

As said, multiple players left the game with injuries, raising concerns as the team prepares for its regular-season opener against the Chargers in São Paulo. Williams entered concussion protocol during the contest. The exact severity of his condition is not disclosed yet. The players placed in protocol often require additional time away from the field, depending on test results and evaluations.

If the reports show that he sustained a head injury, he might have to miss time to recover.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was also among the players hurt, alongside veterans Mike Edwards, Jack Cochrane, and Nazeeh Johnson. Chiefs Senior Team Reporter Matt McMullen provided a brief postgame update on social media, acknowledging the injuries but stopping short of offering specific timelines for return.

All three were contributors during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII run last season, making their health status particularly important as the team looks to build momentum for 2025. With the starters in action, the team might find some relief in the final preseason game. But there won’t be much time left for the main action to kick off in September.