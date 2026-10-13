Andy Reid Confirms Stance on Chiefs Starter’s Return After Benching Against Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs are making major decisions during their bye week to make sure their 4-0 run remains intact. One of them is bringing back an offensive lineman who was benched.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During the Chiefs’ 30-27 win over the Raiders on October 4, Kingsley Suamataia was unexpectedly removed from the starting lineup. Instead, Mike Caliendo played at left guard for the entire game. However, now, head coach Andy Reid is ready to reset things as the team prepares for the upcoming matchup.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Andy Reid just confirmed that Kingsley will be back in the lineup this week,” Fox Sports Radio co-host Mark Gunnels reported on X.

When reporters pressed Andy Reid about the benching right after the Raiders game, the head coach did not go into details about the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As far as the Kingsley thing goes, before you guys ask, that’s between Kingsley and me,” Reid said. “We’ll figure it out, and down the road we’ll be better as a team for it, and Kingsley will be better for it.”

Even Patrick Mahomes highlighted how important Suamataia is to the team and indicated that they would get him back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kingsley knows how important he is to the team,” Mahomes said after the game. “Like coach said, he’ll keep it between him and Kingsley. But at the end of the day, man, we have a guy like Mike Caliendo, who’s played in a lot of big games and had a lot of reps. He stepped right in and did a great job against a really good defensive line…And then we’ll get Kingsley back in the fold here soon.”

The Chiefs have also been dealing with problems at left tackle, another position on the offensive line that protects quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Rookie Kahlil Benson has been filling in because Josh Simmons is recovering from a back injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

This decision to bring Suamataia back might be coming after the team’s up-and-down performance against the Raiders, highlighting the need for more solid players on offense. Although the Chiefs gained 399 total yards, their passing game was less effective, producing only 210 yards on 15 completions from 30 attempts.

The Chiefs also managed just 18 first downs, compared with Las Vegas’ 28, and had the ball for only 24 minutes and 18 seconds. Their offensive line allowed two sacks for a loss of 15 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

These concerns are also reflected in the team’s rankings. Pro Football Focus ranked the Chiefs’ offensive line 19th in the NFL after Week 4 of the 2026 season, dropping six places.

With questions surrounding the offensive line, Suamataia’s return could help the Chiefs improve their consistency up front.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from the offensive line, the team’s wide receiver room remains a major concern ahead of the Chargers game.

Chiefs’ WR Room Faces Injury Concerns Ahead of the Chargers Game

The Chiefs have some concerns about their wide receivers ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Rashee Rice is dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered during the Raiders game, and his status remains day-to-day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rice got injured in the first quarter. He caught a short pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and had space to run forward. However, after gaining five yards, Rice felt pain in his hamstring and limped toward the sideline.

Then there’s wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, who injured his left ankle during the team’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders on October 4, 2026. The injury happened after he caught a long 55-yard pass. At first, Thornton did not seem to realize how badly he was hurt.

However, when Thornton tried to stand up, he realized something was wrong with his ankle. He had dislocated it, which means the bones in his ankle joint had moved out of their normal position. The Chiefs’ medical team put the ankle back in place, and he was scheduled for an MRI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, ahead of the Chargers game, Thornton is expected to be placed on injured reserve. To help cover for these potential absences, the Chiefs have signed veteran wide receiver Justin Watson to their practice squad.

With questions surrounding both the offensive line and the receiving group, the Chiefs have several areas to address during the bye week. Now, let’s wait and see how these lineup changes and additions turn out for Andy Reid and the team against the Chargers.