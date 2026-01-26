Andy Reid Confirms Stance on Giving Up Play-Calling Duties After Chiefs Hire Eric Bieniemy

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their worst season in the last decade. With lots of questions being asked, the franchise has already started making moves. As per the latest virtual interview with HC Andy Reid, he confirmed his stance on play-calling, answering whether he will be the lead or let others take charge.

“I’ve always mixed and matched there, and it has always been fairly productive,” said Andy Reid, confirming that he is not worried about sharing the responsibility, via Charles Goodman on X.

Andy Reid’s comment about mixing and sharing play‑calling duties directly ties to the Chiefs’ return of Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator. Reid saying he’s not afraid to delegate suggests Bieniemy will take a larger role in game planning and in-game offensive decisions after Kansas City officially hired him to revive the struggling offense.

