The very problem Harrison Butker said he would get better at played a part in Kansas City losing to Buffalo 13-10. The veteran kicker missed yet another field goal this season, bringing his total tally to eight. Head coach Andy Reid was asked about Butker’s future with the team.

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“Yeah, I’ll go back and go through all of it again here, but not going to make any decisions [about Harrison Butker] right this minute,” Reid replied.

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With the score tied at 10 early in the fourth quarter, Kansas City was able to move into field goal range. Butker attempted a 46-yard field goal, but the ball sailed to the right. It would have given the Chiefs a much-needed lead over the Bills. Kansas City, unfortunately, could not score in their following drives, while Buffalo scored a game-sealing 57-yard field goal in the final second.

Butker has missed field goals beyond the 50-yard range multiple times this season. He missed six times in this range (seven including the reversed 56-yard attempt in the Jets game before the failed 51-yarder). However, this one against the Bills was within the 50-yard range. Butker had missed only once in the 40-49 yard distance prior to this one. He has recorded six successful attempts here.

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Reid had previously been asked about Butker’s concerns, but he had backed him up on that occasion, too. But Kansas City has added backup just in case, signing kicker Justin Tucker. They had also tried out veteran kicker Matt Prater, who is very successful in long-yardage field goals.

The Rice Call Didn’t Beat the Chiefs. 26 Seconds Did.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow Everyone blames the call. Nobody’s talking about the last 26 seconds. Newscom World via Imago Chance to win30 % before the call42 % Yes, the call hurt. 42% became 30%. 10203040 Ruled no catch Chiefs’ 9 The verdict Blame the call if you like. The Chiefs had the ball last. The Chiefs’ chance to win, in three steps: 1 The call: 42% down to 30% 2 The ball back: up to 54% 3 Three mistakes: down to zero Chance to win from a play-by-play win probability model. Bills 13, Chiefs 10. arrow_back See why arrow_forward Three plays decided this game. None was the call. That should have been it. It wasn’t. Better off than before the call. So how did they lose? 54% to zero. Not one of them was a referee. The call cost field position. The last 26 seconds cost the game.

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Entering the Atlanta Falcons game in Week 10, Butker had missed at least one field-goal attempt in four straight games. His accuracy stands at only 63.2% this season, while Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass, who scored two 50+ yard field goals against the Chiefs, has the second-best accuracy at 96.3%.

Harrison Butker improved his game in the Arizona Cardinals matchup, scoring on a 40- and a 44-yard field goal. The kicker addressed the drop in today’s game afterward.

“I was hitting some good balls lately the last couple games, and that miss just showed up again on that kick, unfortunately,” Butker said, per KMBC.

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The time has perhaps come for the Chiefs to pivot to Justin Tucker, even for one game. But Butker is still getting support from his team.

Patrick Mahomes backs Harrison Butker despite his struggles

The final leg of the 2026 season has begun. That leaves Harrison Butker little time to ensure he solves this problem. On multiple occasions, his missed kicks seem to have created a pattern: they sail right. It’s quite a disappointment that he’s had so many missed kicks this. But Patrick Mahomes believes Butker will make a turnaround.

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“I try to have confidence in everyone on this team,” he said after the game. “Harrison hasn’t had the season he wanted this year but he’s also been one of the best kickers in the game for a long time. Unfortunately, tonight it didn’t go his way, but I promise you he’ll come back and work at it again and hopefully next time he can go out there and make it happen.”

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Butker signed a four-year, $25.6 million contract with the Chiefs in 2024. He is due to get $5.8 million this season. However, Sportrac’s Michael Ginnitti pointed out that the $11.7 million due over the next two seasons is not guaranteed for Butker.

The Chiefs will not make the rash call of cutting Harrison Butker this soon. He has played his entire career with the team and remains one of the most successful kickers currently in the league. However, if he is not able to improve, the Chiefs can surely be motivated to bench him, especially now that they have a backup in Tucker.