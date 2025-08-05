Andy Reid Decides QB Next in Line as Patrick Mahomes’ Training Camp Struggles Alarm Chiefs

“It’s disruptive to any offense if the quarterback’s getting hit and not able to get the ball off… you’ve got to do better than what we did there,” Andy Reid said, cutting straight to the heart of Kansas City’s biggest concern: pass protection. Last season, the Chiefs’ offensive line—especially the left side, left Patrick Mahomes scrambling far too often. For a team that lives and dies on No. 15’s playmaking magic, those breakdowns weren’t just annoying. They were costly.

So Kansas City went back to the drawing board. And now, with training camp in full swing and pads cracking, early signs suggest they might’ve finally landed on a fix. August won’t just be about tuning up the starters. It’s about solidifying depth and figuring out who’s gonna end up as the backup. For Andy Reid and his staff, the mission is clear. Chase another Lombardi.

As the Chiefs prepare for their preseason opener in Arizona, all eyes are on the quarterback room—and not just because of Mahomes. The team’s first unofficial depth chart dropped this week, and it confirmed what insiders had speculated for months: Kansas City is stacking arms. Gardner Minshew, brought in this offseason as a proven veteran backup, has already won praise from within the locker room. “He’s a true pro,” Chiefs assistant and fellow Washington State alum Coleman said. “I’m so proud of Gardner and what he’s done in his career… he continues to add value to all the teams he plays for.”

Minshew’s arrival wasn’t just a depth move—it was a calculated reinforcement for a franchise that’s grown wary of what happens when Mahomes gets hit.

But what makes Kansas City’s QB situation truly rare is the presence of Bailey Zappe. The 25-year-old, once a promising fourth-round pick in New England, has been passed around the league but still flashes potential. After stints with the Patriots and Browns, he’s now on his third team in three seasons, trying to prove he belongs on more than just a scout team. He went 4–5 as a starter in two chaotic situations, and that resume, while imperfect, gives the Chiefs something to think about. Do they gamble on keeping three quarterbacks with real starting experience?

This is where things get dicey. Mahomes is still elite—he’s got three rings and the respect of every defense in the league—but this version of the Chiefs feels more fragile than ever. This is no longer the bulletproof squad of 2019. It’s a group walking a tightrope, and if Mahomes can help them win another title, it’ll be another addition to his Hall of Fame belt. But if not? For the first time in years, Arrowhead might feel uncertain.

Eyebrows raised as Mahomes’ accuracy comes to the surface

Patrick Mahomes hasn’t quite looked like the reigning MVP in the early stages of Chiefs training camp, and the concerns are starting to stack. On Thursday, head coach Andy Reid made a curious decision to move the team’s scheduled outdoor practice indoors, citing weather concerns that never materialized. The skies in St. Joseph stayed clear—no rain or storm in sight—leaving many to wonder if the real motive was to shield Mahomes from public scrutiny.

The indoor shift meant closed doors for fans and media, hiding a first-team offense that, according to insiders, had failed to convert six of its last eight red-zone attempts in 11-on-11 drills. Miscommunication has become a troubling theme in camp. Mahomes, known for his sharp timing and decision-making, has looked out of sync with his receivers. Rookie Xavier Worthy misread the depth on a pair of corner routes, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling dropped a sure touchdown—both miscues feeding into Mahomes’ growing frustrations.

More worryingly, he’s been uncharacteristically off-target, especially on deep throws. Per reports, Mahomes has completed just 17 of his last 35 red-zone passes in team drills and hasn’t managed three straight completions in full-speed reps since last weekend.

NFL Network’s James Palmer didn’t mince words: “They’re usually way ahead of the curve by Day 5…” But this year? “You’re seeing overthrows, hesitation, and second guesses. That’s not Mahomes.” While there’s no reason to slam the panic button yet, it’s more than just offseason rust. Andy Reid sees it too. The timing is off, cohesion is shaky, and Mahomes’ body language shows it. With the season looming, the Chiefs don’t just need Mahomes to be good. They need him to be great. And right now, something’s off.