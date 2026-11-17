In Super Bowl LIV, Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions, and the Kansas City Chiefs trailed by 10 in the fourth quarter. However, head coach Andy Reid never wavered. Kansas City scored 21 unanswered points to win 31-20. Reid’s loyalty to his players has always been part of how his teams operate, and he showed it again after wide receiver Xavier Worthy finished the Atlanta Falcons game with zero catches on 57 snaps.

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On Monday, Reid spoke to the media and shared his assessment of Worthy’s performance.

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“He just needs to keep doing his thing and working, and he’ll be fine,” Reid said. “Some days will be his, and some days it goes to other guys. It’s just how this thing works, and we’re spreading it around. Pat loves spreading it around. He does a great job with it.

“Our coaches love doing that. It’s tough on defenses, so everybody’s kind of getting a little piece of the pie. You saw when he was only the guy against the Chargers and his production there was great. So it’s not that he’s not capable of that.”

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The Chiefs faced the Falcons during a Week 10 matchup on November 15, where the Chiefs defeated the Falcons 35-13 to gain back their winning momentum. While the offense delivered an explosive, turnover-free performance, piling up 461 total yards and 35 points, Xavier Worthy interestingly had no catches in the game.

Worthy’s quiet outing stood out in a game where quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 348 yards and five touchdowns across eight different pass catchers.

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The WR played all 57 offensive snaps, more than any other Chiefs receiver, but drew only three targets. However, Worthy wasn’t able to haul in any of those passes.

Xavier Worthy entered the matchup after sustaining a hamstring injury late in Week 9 against the New York Jets. As a result, Andy Reid was lenient while reflecting on his wide receiver’s performance during the Falcons game.

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But on the bright side, Reid also took notice of how difficult it was to target Worthy as Atlanta frequently rolled extra defenders to the WR’s side of the field.

“I think depending on the coverage, you saw [WR Xavier] Worthy where they’re trying to cloud his side sometimes and take him out of the game and/or they play soft on him and over the top and rally somebody to him,” Reid added. “So, it all depends. It depends on the coverage that teams are playing and how they want to go about that and allowed other guys to be available.”

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Beyond the Falcons game, Xavier Worthy has statistics to validate his impact for the team. Across his other eight appearances in the 2026 regular season, he recorded 33 catches on 47 targets for 278 yards and one touchdown.

But compared to previous seasons with the Chiefs, Worthy’s 2026 efficiency and playmaking have dropped noticeably.

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During his 2024 rookie campaign (10.8 yards per catch) and 2025 season (12.7 yards per catch), Worthy regularly stretched defenses, logging long receptions of 54 and 50 yards.

However, in 2026, his average depth of target has shrunk, resulting in a career-low 8.4 yards per catch and just one reception over 20 yards (a 41-yarder in Week 4). His yardage per game has dipped from 37.5 in 2024 and 38.0 in 2025 to 30.9 in 2026. He is averaging 3.7 receptions per game in 2026, compared to 3.5 as a rookie and 3.0 in 2025.

Due to this, despite an underwhelming performance in the 2026 season so far, Kansas City HC Andy Reid remains optimistic. But that said, Reid frequently used Worthy on jet sweeps and end-arounds during his first two years, giving him 31 carries for 191 yards and three rushing touchdowns combined.

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However, through nine games in 2026, Kansas City has completely phased out designed runs for him. Next up, Reid and the Chiefs face the Arizona Cardinals on November 22, where it will be interesting how Worthy is utilized.