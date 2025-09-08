Andy Reid Doesn’t Hold Back on Travis Kelce Getting Slapped in Chiefs Week 1 Loss

The Chiefs’ season opener in São Paulo had no shortage of drama, and Travis Kelce found himself at the center of it. Early in the game, Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Teair Tart delivered a blow straight to Kelce’s facemask. The kind of strike that can usually earn an automatic ejection. Instead, officials flagged Tart for just a 15-yard penalty and let him play on.

Rules analyst Terry McAulay broke it down on the broadcast: “According to NFL officiating and rules analyst Walt Anderson, it was ruled as open-hand contact to the head, which is not a disqualifying action,” McAulay explained. “In this case, they viewed it as an open-hand blow rather than a closed fist or punch, so no disqualification was applied.”

That call didn’t sit well. While Kelce tried to shake it off, Tart remained on the field pressuring Kansas City’s offense as the Chargers seized control. Patrick Mahomes and company never found their full rhythm, and the night ended in a loss that left plenty of questions around the NFL rulebook. Even Andy Reid didn’t get why Tart was not removed from the game. Asked if he understood the ruling, Reid replied, “Yeah, I don’t understand that rule. I mean…I guess it’s an open-hand fist or whatever… I don’t know all that, what their decision was on that. But, you know, he definitely got hit in the head pretty hard, whether it was an open fist or a closed fist.”

The flashpoint actually came in the third quarter with L.A. up 13–6: on a Chiefs first down, Kelce gave Tart a shove away from the play, and Tart answered with an open-hand shot to Kelce’s facemask. Flags flew for unnecessary roughness, and yet no suspension or anything? Could Reid seek clarity from the league? “Yeah, yeah, I think it’s the open hand, closed hand deal. I’m not sure how you determine that, but which hurts more.”

Has he heard back yet? “Yeah, I’ll work out that with the league. I mean, I can’t get into all that… I don’t have enough money to do all that.” Former NFL ref Terry McAulay later echoed the league line—per Walt Anderson, “open hand” contact to the head isn’t disqualifying. Call it slap-not-punch if you want, but the impact was very real. Tart finished the game and, ironically, got that same open hand on Patrick Mahomes’ two-point try in the fourth quarter that would’ve tied it at 20. Just moments after Kelce’s first touchdown. The Chiefs are seeking clarity after a tough loss in the season opener.

Andy Reid’s defense fails the week 1 test

The sting of this loss wasn’t just about Kansas City’s offense starting slow. But primarily about Andy Reid’s defense collapsing in a way we’re not used to seeing. Steve Spagnuolo’s unit, normally the heartbeat of this dynasty, looked sloppy.

Jason Dunn, the former Chiefs tight end, didn’t mince words when he pointed the finger at Reid’s decision to move on from Mike Pennel. On his podcast with Marcus and Teja Dash, he dropped the bold take. “Mike Pennel would’ve given you something more than what I saw tonight.” Pennel was a veteran anchor who logged seven starts last year, made 25 tackles, and even chipped in three sacks. Even part of Kansas City’s Super Bowl LIV and LVIII wins.

And the optics quite backed him up. Chris Jones and Drue Tranquill were caught in their own argument, and penalties stacked like bricks on Reid’s shoulders. The Chargers dictated the rhythm, and the Chiefs had no answer. And now? The defending champs are staring at a matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, with their own locker room questions hanging like storm clouds. Moreover, as every opponent circles Kansas City on the calendar, if Reid’s defense can’t bring back the chaos, one loss could quickly turn into a whole turbulent season.