Andy Reid Drops Concerning Update as Kansas City Chiefs’ Duo Ruled Out for Colts Clash

The Kansas City Chiefs got through their season opener without two projected starters and barely gave anyone a reason to worry. A 31-10 win over the Denver Broncos made the missing pieces feel less urgent, but the situation was always going to be tested again once the schedule moved on.

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That next test arrives on Sunday night, with the Indianapolis Colts coming to Arrowhead. Kansas City has spent the week monitoring the progress of left tackle Josh Simmons and defensive back Chamarri Conner, neither of whom played against Denver after missing time with injuries.

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On Friday, head coach Andy Reid provided the latest update, and it was not what the Chiefs wanted to hear. Simmons and Conner both missed practice again and are “most likely” going to be listed as out for the matchup with Indianapolis.

“As far as injuries go, still Chamarri and then Josh, most likely, they will be listed as out,” Reid told reporters on Friday. “Delane practiced today. Chris Jones did a little bit today, too. We’ll be OK there.”

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Conner has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury during training camp after colliding with wide receiver Tyquan Thornton. The fourth-year safety entered the season as a starter alongside newcomer Alohi Gilman, making his extended absence particularly notable.

Reid did offer some encouragement, although he could not provide a timetable for Conner’s return.

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“I can’t give you a timeline, but he’s (Conner) getting better,” Reid said. “It’s just a matter of the swelling staying consistently out of it. He’s doing everything he can do with the trainers, but it is getting better.”

Kansas City managed without him against Denver by giving Jaden Hicks every defensive snap. Gilman also played all 51 snaps, so the Chiefs could again rely heavily on the same pairing against Indianapolis.

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Conner’s eventual return will be important for a secondary that underwent significant changes during the offseason. He led the Chiefs with 1,022 snaps last season and was expected to play a major role before the knee injury interrupted his preparation.

On the other hand, Simmons’ absence has lasted even longer. The 2025 first-round pick suffered a back injury near the end of training camp and missed the final two preseason games as well as the opener against Denver.

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Reid said Simmons is feeling better, but the team still needs to determine whether he is ready for game action.

“He’s at that two-week mark now, so they’ll go back and reevaluate it,” Reid said. “I know he’s feeling better than he was. Was good enough to play? We’ll see.”

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With Simmons now highly unlikely to play, rookie free agent Kahlil Benson is expected to get another start at left tackle. Benson was thrust into the lineup before the opener, but the Chiefs came away encouraged by his performance against Denver.

That becomes more important with Simmons missing another game. Kansas City will be asking a young offensive line combination to protect Patrick Mahomes against an Indianapolis defense that will look to make the Chiefs work for every possession.

Encouraging News for Kansas City as Mansoor Delane Returns

The injury report was not entirely negative. Rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane practiced fully again after leaving the Denver game with a shoulder injury.

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Delane’s availability would give Kansas City some needed depth in the secondary, especially with Conner still out. The rookie also made his first career interception against Denver before the injury scare.

Chris Jones was another positive development. The defensive tackle remained a limited participant through Friday as he manages a calf issue, and Reid indicated he should be fine to play.

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L’Jarius Sneed was also limited Thursday after being a full participant on Wednesday, although the limitation was reportedly related to load management. Sneed played 90% of Kansas City’s defensive snaps against Denver and finished with a team-high eight tackles.

Patrick Mahomes and Rashee Rice were both full participants on Friday, leaving the Chiefs with considerably more certainty at several key positions.

Still, the absences of Simmons and Conner will carry into another week. Kansas City handled that challenge against Denver, but Indianapolis presents a new test, and Reid’s latest update confirms the Chiefs will once again have to work around two missing starters.