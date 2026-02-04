Andy Reid Eyes 1,872-Yard Weapon for Patrick Mahomes Amid Chiefs’ Offensive Changes

Essentials Inside The Story Chiefs and Giants compete for top WR prospect

Chiefs offense struggled in 2025, leading Reid to target WR help

Giants’ Malik Nabers injury exposed receiver depth issues for Jaxson Dart

A 6-11 ending for the Kansas City Chiefs was enough to prompt coaching changes in the offense. Having already fired coaches, including Mark DeLeone and Kevin Saxton, the team has yet to address the ongoing challenges within the roster. While quarterback Patrick Mahomes is making notable progress in recovery, Reid decided to bring in a game-changing wide receiver amid a notable absence.

“After watching the Chiefs’ passing game sputter without elite pass catchers on the perimeter, Andy Reid handpicks Tate to share WR1 duties with Xavier Worthy in a rebuilt passing game under new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy,” according to a report by Arrowhead Corner’s official X account.

But why would Reid choose to rely on Tate following a season filled with offensive issues? Tate began his football journey in Chicago at Marist High School before moving to IMG Academy in Florida for his last two high school years to play against top competition. He was a highly rated player and was recruited by big college programs.

He joined the Ohio State University in 2023 and played for the Buckeyes. His freshman season saw him catch 18 passes for 264 yards and one touchdown. He later became a bigger part of the team in 2024, catching 52 passes for 733 yards and four touchdowns, and therefore helped Ohio State win the National Championship.

He had his best year in 2025 with 51 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. This totaled to a commendable 1872 yards mark, a number that could effectively add up to the Mahomes-led unit. Surely, the rising numbers could be enough for the Chiefs’ head coach to eye him.

This makes better sense after analyzing the Chiefs’ pass-catching situation in 2025. Chiefs receivers ranked among the highest in dropped passes, with reports saying they dropped around 8% of Patrick Mahomes’ passes, making it one of the worst marks in a decade.

The concerns doubled up after the Week 14 matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. In a 20-10 loss to the Texans, Chiefs receivers struggled to hold onto the ball, with six drops noted by analysts as the most the Chiefs had experienced in the Patrick Mahomes era.

Production from the receiving corps was also an issue. For instance, two receivers who saw less production were Rashee Rice, who played just 8 games and had 53 catches for 571 yards and 5 touchdowns before an injury ended his season. Tyquan Thornton, on the other hand, caught 19 passes for 438 yards and 3 touchdowns before being placed on injured reserve.

However, despite the reports, it seems like Tate’s candidacy would still be competitive, as other teams are also likely to extend a contract for the Ohio State WR.

Andy Reid’s chances of bringing Carnell Tate in could be contested

The conversation around Andy Reid and wide receiver Carnell Tate is heating up as the 2026 NFL Draft cycle gets moving. Much of the early buzz comes from ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller, who released a two-round post–Senior Bowl mock draft. Miller’s projection is based on what he saw during Senior Bowl week, along with league feedback, even though Tate himself did not practice in Mobile.

According to Miller’s mock, Tate is projected to go early in the first round to the New York Giants. The report points out that the Giants already have a young offensive core with quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Malik Nabers, but still need another reliable playmaker.

Miller believes Tate’s precise route running, strong hands, and ability to win catches in traffic make him a perfect fit, despite skipping the Senior Bowl practices. Those reports are important for Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. Reid is always looking to reload his offense, and Tate’s skill set fits the type of receiver who thrives in his system.

However, with Tate being viewed as a top-five talent by analysts, Kansas City would likely need a major move up the board to have a real chance. The Giants’ significant need for a wide receiver intensifies the competition for Tate, potentially driving up his draft stock.

The Giants have struggled on the outside because they lost their best receiver, Malik Nabers, to a season-ending ACL injury in 2025. This left the team without a reliable top target and also exposed a lack of depth at receiver, with other players like Jalin Hyatt and Darius Slayton failing to generate big plays.

Because of this, analysts say the Giants should look for a new pass-catcher to help rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and improve the offense. With both the Chiefs and the Giants looking to bring Tate in, it still remains to be seen who succeeds.