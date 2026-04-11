Andy Reid Eyes Second QB Addition Following Justin Fields as Chiefs Show Interest in Kansas Star

Essentials Inside The Story With Patrick Mahomes working his way back, the Chiefs are adding depth to the QB room

A lesser-hyped college QB finds himself in the spotlight

Another contender is also eyeing the same prospect

The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t wasting any time making sure their quarterback situation is solid while Patrick Mahomes works his way back from injury. Head coach Andy Reid has already added former New York Jets starter Justin Fields to give the team more depth and stability at the position. But it looks like Reid isn’t done yet. With the NFL Draft coming up, the Chiefs are also keeping an eye on a talented quarterback from the Kansas Jayhawks.

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“A source told The Star that the Kansas City Chiefs have interest in former #kufball QB Jalon Daniels,” Shreyas Laddha posted on X. “After a workout, Daniels met with multiple members of the Chiefs’ coaching staff and front office for several hours.”

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Kansas City reporter Shreyas Laddha revealed that the Chiefs showed strong interest in former Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels after his local pro day workout. That included hours-long meetings with coaches and front office staff.

After finishing 6-11 last season, the Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014 following Patrick Mahomes’ suffering a season-ending torn ACL. Head coach Andy Reid has taken an aggressive approach to fix the backup quarterback issue.

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The team has already brought in Justin Fields and Jake Haener this offseason, and now they are reportedly looking to add more raw talent. Daniels is one of the talented quarterback prospects in the 2026 draft class.

He spent six years at Kansas; however, his stint was filled with injuries. Despite the setbacks, Daniels started every game and threw for more than 2,000 yards in both of the last two seasons with the Jayhawks. In 2025, he had his best season, throwing for 2,531 yards and 22 touchdowns.

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He also did a much better job protecting the ball, cutting down on interceptions after leading the conference with 12 interceptions in 2024, and improving his completion percentage. Even with that, Daniels is not expected to be an early pick.

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Most projections seem to indicate that he will end up being a fifth- or seventh-round pick, making him a likely late-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

That said, the Chiefs are not the only team keeping an eye on Jalon Daniels.

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This AFC team is also interested in Jalon Daniels

With the Kansas City Chiefs showing interest in Jalon Daniels, another team that keeps coming up is the New England Patriots.

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The Patriots have been active in looking at quarterback prospects before the NFL Draft. They met ACC Player of the Year Haynes King at the Shrine Bowl and the NFL Combine. Now, according to Ian Rapoport, they have also hosted Daniels for a top-30 visit in Foxborough.

The Patriots already have their starting quarterback in Drake Maye, but they could still add a young player to develop behind him. Daniels is one of the options they are looking at, and he recently spent time with the team during a visit.

The team released Joshua Dobbs in March, and right now Tommy DeVito is the only other quarterback on the roster besides Maye. Because of that, it looks likely they will add at least one more quarterback during or after the draft.

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Daniels finished his college career with 9,282 passing yards, 67 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. Even though he missed time because of shoulder injuries in 2022 and a back injury in 2023, he still played a big role in Kansas’ success.

With both the Chiefs and the Patriots showing interest, Daniels could have multiple options, and that could play a big part in shaping his future in the NFL.