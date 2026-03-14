Andy Reid Eyes $33.9M Help for Patrick Mahomes as Chiefs Reportedly Enter 6-Team Trade Battle

Essentials Inside The Story The Chiefs may be exploring a surprising solution to strengthen their quarterback depth

A $33.9 million young quarterback has emerged as a potential trade target

Head coach Andy Reid could find himself in the middle of a competitive race

The Kansas City Chiefs already have one of the best quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes. However, their depth chart behind him looks far less certain heading into the 2026 season. Gardner Minshew departed in free agency, leaving a clear gap behind the franchise star. Because of that, head coach Andy Reid is reportedly considering a $33.9 million solution to stabilize the position. But to pull that off, the Chiefs may have to outmaneuver five other teams in a developing trade race.

“The Colts are in trade discussions with multiple teams on Anthony Richardson, which could lead to a deal happening this weekend,” reporter Evan Sidery shared on X. “The Buccaneers, Chiefs, Lions, Packers, Rams, and Ravens are among the teams who checked in. Richardson’s value is believed to be a late Day 3 pick.”

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Right now, Patrick Mahomes is recovering from the ACL and LCL injuries he suffered in Week 15 last season. The organization remains hopeful that the superstar quarterback will be ready for Week 1. However, nothing is guaranteed with a recovery of that magnitude. Kansas City currently lists Chris Oladokun and Jake Haener as the reserve quarterbacks on the roster after Minshew signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

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The options behind Mahomes do not inspire much confidence among the Chiefs fans. In comparison, Anthony Richardson presents a far more proven option. During his three seasons with the Colts, he has thrown for 2,400 yards and 11 touchdowns. And Richardson will also come at a manageable cost if the Chiefs decide to pursue the deal.

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Richardson is entering the fourth year of his $33.9 million rookie contract. That season will essentially serve as the final guaranteed year of the deal unless a team exercises its fifth-year option. Every first-round pick carries that option, and Indianapolis originally selected Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. His projected fifth-year option for 2027 is close to $22.5 million.

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However, given his inconsistent playing time and development, few teams appear eager to commit to that number right now. Richardson would cost roughly $5.4 million for the 2026 season when combining his base salary and bonuses. So, the Chiefs can secure a dynamic backup for Mahomes with a Day 3 draft pick.

Even so, the path to completing a deal will not be simple.

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Andy Reid has to compete with 5 teams to sign Mahomes’ backup

Last month, Anthony Richardson’s future with the Indianapolis Colts took an interesting turn. His agent, Deiric Jackson, revealed that the organization had granted the quarterback permission to explore a potential trade. Since that update surfaced, several teams, including the Buccaneers, Lions, Packers, Rams, and Ravens, began checking on Richardson’s availability.

The Green Bay Packers recently lost Malik Willis after he signed with the Miami Dolphins, which opened a spot behind their starter. Because of that, Richardson could become an intriguing option for them. In fact, if he lands in Green Bay, he might follow a similar path Willis just experienced there. That kind of reset could eventually help Richardson rebuild his value and perhaps earn a shot at a starting job down the road.

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The Detroit Lions could also add Richardson as a backup behind Jared Goff, giving him a chance to study under a veteran who has led deep playoff runs. Learning in that environment might help Richardson steady his development. Likewise, the Ravens also stand out as a logical suitor. Their offense already revolves around Lamar Jackson’s dynamic skill set, so Richardson’s dual-threat ability could fit naturally into the system as a developmental option for the Flock.

Elsewhere, the Buccaneers may also view Richardson as a long-term investment. Baker Mayfield currently holds the QB1 role in Tampa Bay, yet he is entering the final season of his three-year, $100 million contract. Because of that timeline, the Bucs could explore Richardson as a future piece for the team.

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Meanwhile, the Rams could consider a similar approach if they choose not to bring Jimmy Garoppolo back behind Matthew Stafford. If the Florida product joins the Rams, the team could allow him to learn behind Stafford for a season or two. That slow development path might shape him into a future starter if Stafford eventually steps away from the game.

For now, though, the bigger question remains whether the Chiefs and Andy Reid can outlast the competition and bring Richardson to Arrowhead Stadium.