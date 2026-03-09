Andy Reid Faces Another Defensive Raid as $5M Chiefs Defender Draws Heavy Interest After Trent McDuffie Exit

Essentials Inside The Story Chiefs linebacker attracts strong free-agency interest across multiple teams.

Kansas City faces defensive uncertainty following Trent McDuffie’s Rams move.

Chiefs brace for potential departures amid expanding offseason market.

The Kansas City Chiefs had just lost one of their defenders in cornerback Trent McDuffie. After the 6-11 season, many expected an overhaul that would set them on the right path. However, it seems they are doing more than adding; they are busy losing players. While head coach Andy Reid is yet to cope with McDuffie’s exit, he received the news of another of their defenders attracting interest from other NFL franchises.

“There is expected to be an extremely active market for LB Leo Chenal (still just 25),” reported Ryan Fowler on X. “Also expect him to come fairly cheap considering his lack of a full-time role, BUT, the flashes are all there in projecting more snaps. Wouldn’t be shocked he lands in one of the following spots — Bills, Giants, Commanders, Bengals, Packers.”

The Chiefs drafted Leo Chenal the same year as McDuffie (2022). In his rookie year and the following year, he won back-to-back Super Bowls. Although young, he has become an integral part of the Chiefs’ defense. In 2025, he had 12 starts, where he recorded two sacks and 25 solo tackles.

Currently under a 4-year, $5.04 million rookie contract, the free agent is projected to fetch $5M–$18M annually. According to The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia, the Buffalo Bills are likely to offer him a three-year contract, valued at $24 million. He believes him to be a near-perfect fit for the Bills, especially coming out of his rookie season.

The Bills will transition to a 3-4 defensive scheme under Jim Leonhard. They have open spaces in the linebackers room, with veterans Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson still waiting for a contract extension. Even if the Bills sign one or both of them, they are likely to be active in the free agent market as well.

Moreover, Leonhard has familiarity with coaching Chenal. He was the defensive coordinator for Wisconsin from 2017 to 2022. Chenal played 29 games under him. So, there is a clear indication that the Bills may be going after the linebacker. While Chenal is still a free agent, the heavy interest in him comes just after the Chiefs lost cornerback Trent McDuffie.

Trent McDuffie officially joins the Los Angeles Rams

Cornerback Trent McDuffie was a crucial player in the Chiefs’ defense. Since getting drafted in 2022, McDuffie has played 56 games, recording 5.5 sacks, 34 pass deflections, 8 forced fumbles, and a whopping 178 solo tackles. With two Super Bowl rings on his fingers, the stats show that he was bound for greatness. Although true, he would not be able to achieve it in the Chiefs’ jersey anymore.

As per the reports, he has officially been traded to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for the first-round, fifth-round, and sixth-round picks in 2026 and a third-round pick in 2027. Since the Chiefs had issued a fifth-year option on him, it guaranteed his $13.6 million salary. To make things sweeter for the cornerback, he also received a massive contract upon joining the Rams.

August 6, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie 22 walks down the hill to the field during training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he signed a four-year contract extension, valued at $124 million. It made him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history at $31 million per year. It is more than what Sauce Gardner gets annually ($30.1 million) from the Colts. Also, $100 million is fully guaranteed.

While the Rams are happy to get McDuffie, the Chiefs are also not bitter about losing him. They have received multiple draft picks, with two in the first round. Reid will be looking to draft the necessary players to get back on track after the horrendous season. Even if they fail to re-sign Leo Chenal, they have the draft to go for a massive haul. It remains to be seen how Andy Reid handles free agency and the draft.