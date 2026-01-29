Andy Reid Flips the Script on Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs Locker Room With Double Coaching Decision – Report

The Kansas City Chiefs are pressing the reset button this offseason. After a disappointing 2025 campaign, head coach Andy Reid is reshaping his staff as he looks to rebuild momentum around Patrick Mahomes and the franchise’s long-term vision.

Arrowhead Corner shared an update on X on Thursday, revealing news about a new coaching addition to Andy Reid’s staff.

“The #Chiefs are hiring Villanova wide receivers coach Nate Pagan as an offensive assistant/quality control coach,” the tweet read. “Pagan worked with Kansas City during the 2024 offseason,” shared CBS Sports NFL reporter Matt Zenitz.

The hire aligns with Reid’s plan to inject young, college-tested coaching into the offense as part of a broader effort to re-establish the Chiefs’ championship standard around Patrick Mahomes.

Pagan brings a strong college résumé to Kansas City. He spent nine years at Villanova, including seven seasons as the Wildcats’ wide receivers coach. During that stretch, he developed at least one all-conference wideout in six different seasons and worked closely with productive players such as Jaaron Hayek and Rayjuon Pringle.

His background in player development and offensive structure fits well with Reid’s emphasis on detail-oriented coaching, a key trait for quality control roles.

Later, Arrowhead Corner shared another update on X regarding a defensive hire.

“The #Chiefs are hiring veteran defensive backs coach C.J. Cox as a quality control coach,” the tweet read, as reported by ESPN NFL writer Pete Thamel.

Cox most recently coached safeties at Coastal Carolina and previously worked with Kansas City through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship in 2022 and 2023, giving him early exposure to the NFL environment.

The move comes amid a larger coaching overhaul. Reid is coming off his first losing season since joining the Chiefs in 2013, as Kansas City finished 6-11 in 2025 and missed the playoffs for just the second time under his tenure. Since January, seven members of the coaching staff have already departed, underlining how serious the organization is about change.

By adding Nate Pagan and C.J. Cox, Andy Reid continues a clear reset in Kansas City. The Chiefs are leaning on young, college-tested coaches as they reshape their staff and prepare for a very different-looking 2026 season.

Stay tuned; the story is developing…