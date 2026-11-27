Facing the 9–1 Buffalo Bills in a rainy Thanksgiving showdown was already a tall order for the 8–2 Kansas City Chiefs. Things got even messier when a string of costly penalties on left guard Kingsley Suamataia drew an earful from Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy on the sideline.

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By the third quarter, left guard Suamataia had drawn three flags. KCStar beat writer Pete Sweeney reported on X:

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“From my vantage point, it looked like Andy Reid just went over to Kingsley Suamataia after his third penalty of the night.”

And Reid reportedly had company. Arrowhead Corner described “Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy both giving Kingsley Suamataia an earful” following the latest penalty.

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When the head coach and offensive coordinator are both part of the conversation, it is hard to imagine the message getting lost in the Buffalo weather.

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One of the three flags was a holding call that the Bills declined. Another really stung. With fewer than two minutes left before halftime, Suamataia’s hold wiped out a short Patrick Mahomes scramble and pushed Kansas City back 10 yards. Suddenly, a drive chasing points had a much steeper hill to climb.

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Fortunately for the Chiefs, Mahomes and Travis Kelce refused to let that setback kill the possession. Their connection helped move the offense downfield, including a 24-yard strike, before Harrison Butker’s 26-yard field goal cut Buffalo’s lead to 7-3. The damage could have been far worse.

Then came the third-quarter trouble. Kansas City held a 10-7 lead and faced second-and-3 from its own 27. Emmett Johnson was stopped for no gain, but Suamataia was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

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The 13-yard penalty turned a manageable situation into a fresh headache.

Add up the two enforced flags, and Suamataia accounted for 23 of Kansas City’s 43 penalty yards at that stage. The declined hold did not add to that bill, but it still went into a night that was getting uncomfortable. In a tight game, those yards are painful to hand away.

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Reid has never exactly made friends with penalties. After an 11-penalty, 105-yard afternoon in a November 1 loss at Denver, including a false start that erased a potential winning touchdown, his frustration was clear.

“I don’t like penalties. Do they upset me? They upset me,” Reid said.

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“You have to make sure you’re not taking things away from yourself. The games are too close and too hard,” he added.

That history makes the sideline exchange easier to understand. Close games rarely hand out free do-overs, especially against an opponent like Buffalo. For Suamataia, though, Thursday’s flags also arrived during a season in which his place in Kansas City’s lineup had already become one of the team’s stranger storylines.

Kingsley Suamataia Had Already Been Benched Twice by Andy Reid This Season

Before the Bills game, Suamataia had already watched two games without taking an offensive snap. The first came against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. Then, during warmups in Denver, backup Mike Caliendo took most of the first-team reps at left guard before playing every offensive snap.

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What made the second benching more puzzling was that Suamataia had practiced fully all week and was absent from the injury report. He played only five special teams snaps against the Broncos. Reid offered no detailed explanation, saying,

“This was just between Kingsley and I working some things out here. This isn’t punishment. I’ll leave it at that.”

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Suamataia returned against the New York Jets the following week and sounded like someone who had been itching to get back.

“I missed it a lot, man,” he said. “But whether I have to show the scout team look or be on the field, I have to give 110% to help this team out.”

After the Jets game, Reid felt the offensive line had taken the coaching staff’s requests to heart and cleaned up a couple of problem areas. He also pointed to the unit staying penalty-free as a real help, which makes Thursday’s flags feel even more frustrating.

Suamataia’s return also lined up with a strong stretch for Kansas City. The Chiefs beat the Jets, Atlanta Falcons, and Arizona Cardinals by at least 21 points each before heading to Buffalo, matching a franchise record.