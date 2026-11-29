The Kansas City Chiefs have made a surprising move in their special teams unit as they prepare for a crucial matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. After another disappointing performance from Harrison Butker, the Chiefs have decided to promote veteran kicker Justin Tucker. With this move, the Kansas City Chiefs will hope for some much-needed stability.

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While explaining his decision to bench Harrison, Andy Reid told reporters,

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“As far as news goes, a Harrison Butker situation. I’m gonna sit Harrison down for this game. And let Justin go ahead and kick this game. I feel for Butker that he’s done so many great things here. Sometimes you just need to take a step back to move forward. And I think this will allow him to be able to do that going forward.

“We love Harrison, and we want the best for him. I think that as he steps back, sometimes you can just evaluate him and then move forward in the future. Yeah, well, he’ll be kicking him. And in practice, he’ll still be out there practicing this thing. So he’ll be able to evaluate that.”

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The Chiefs have decided to bench Harrison Butker in favor of Justin Tucker, after the former struggled to maintain consistency during Kansas City’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Tucker’s return to the field, on the other hand, wasn’t without controversy and backlash.

The Rice Call Didn’t Beat the Chiefs. 26 Seconds Did.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow Everyone blames the call. Nobody’s talking about the last 26 seconds. Newscom World via Imago Chance to win30 % before the call42 % Yes, the call hurt. 42% became 30%. 10203040 Ruled no catch Chiefs’ 9 The verdict Blame the call if you like. The Chiefs had the ball last. The Chiefs’ chance to win, in three steps: 1 The call: 42% down to 30% 2 The ball back: up to 54% 3 Three mistakes: down to zero Chance to win from a play-by-play win probability model. Bills 13, Chiefs 10. arrow_back See why arrow_forward Three plays decided this game. None was the call. That should have been it. It wasn’t. Better off than before the call. So how did they lose? 54% to zero. Not one of them was a referee. The call cost field position. The last 26 seconds cost the game.

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For context, the Baltimore Ravens signed Justin Tucker as an undrafted free agent in 2012 after winning a training camp battle over Billy Cundiff. During his time in Baltimore, the kicker also won Super Bowl XLVII and earned seven Pro Bowl selections and five First-team All-Pro honors.

After posting a career-low 73.3% field goal conversion rate in 2024, Tucker played his final game with the Ravens in January 2025 and was released by the franchise in May after spending 13 seasons there.

A month later, in June 2025, Justin Tucker was suspended by the league for 10 weeks for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy following allegations from 16 massage therapists across eight Baltimore-area spas regarding inappropriate behavior between 2012 and 2016.

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Tucker’s signing drew immediate backlash from fans and media due to his suspension and the allegations that led to his release from Baltimore.

Following the end of the kicker’s suspension in November 2025, he worked out with teams including the New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts, and New York Jets and eventually landed on the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad.

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Justin Tucker was reportedly brought in following Harrison Butker’s early-season struggles, including going 1-of-3 in a loss at Seattle.

The Chiefs have now made the switch ahead of their Week 13 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The team can’t now afford to lose points as they fight to keep their playoff hopes alive.

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Butker’s recent performances made the decision difficult to avoid. His latest setback was against Buffalo, when he missed a go-ahead 46-yard field goal with just over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, after making a 26-yard field goal earlier in the game.

The veteran kicker made just two of eight attempts from 50-plus yards and converted only 25% of those kicks. His eight misses are the most among NFL kickers this season. Through 11 games, he has converted just 15 of 23 field-goal attempts with a disappointing 65.2% success rate.

While Butker has been a reliable kicker in previous seasons, his recent performances have seemingly raised questions.

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Now, Tucker has that opportunity to show his form in his Chiefs debut. He can prove that he still has what it takes to compete after his last NFL game appearance during the 2024 season.

The Chiefs need a reliable kicker as they enter a challenging stretch of their schedule, and Tucker’s experience can give them a boost. If Justin Tucker delivers during the Los Angeles Rams matchup, the Kansas City Chiefs may have finally found a solution to their kicking issues.