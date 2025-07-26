Andy Reid Forced to Make Last-Minute Change as Patrick Mahomes Struggles at Chiefs Training Camp

In St. Joseph, Missouri, at about 8 a.m. Thursday, head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, Andy Reid, did something he rarely does this early in camp: he pulled the plug on the plan. The practice, initially scheduled to be outdoors and open to fans, was shifted indoors without prior notice. Officially, the move was due to the weather. But there wasn’t a drop of rain in the air. No lightning. No Kansas windstorm threatening drills. This wasn’t about clouds; this was about control.

Reid, now entering his 26th season as a head coach, is nothing if not deliberate. When he abruptly shuts the doors on a public camp session, without weather as an excuse, it’s not random. It’s surgical. On Thursday, it wasn’t about giving the players rest. It was about stripping away the noise so the offense could regroup without distraction. No fans to disguise miscues. No media to dissect every misfire. Just the playbook, the film, and the truth: the offense wasn’t good enough, and Reid knew they couldn’t afford another day of visible dysfunction.

Behind the scenes, the frustrations had been brewing. Following a lackluster finish in Super Bowl 59 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Reid had spent the offseason reloading with new weapons, a restructured line, and a deeper defense. But four days into camp, things weren’t clicking. Reid didn’t move practice indoors to escape the rain. He did it to escape the noise, the cameras, the pressure, the whispers that maybe, just maybe, the Chiefs have lost their edge. That’s what this camp is about now. Not sharpening the blade; it’s about finding it again.

As beat Chiefs journalist Pete Sweeney put it, “Bit of a strange day at training camp. Plans to go inside changed, and the team practiced outside with no fans in attendance. It was overcast for most of practice with temperatures in the mid-70s.” The biggest issue came to light when the players began the session. For a team known for tempo and efficiency, the reps had been choppy, and the body language had started to speak louder than the cadence.

According to multiple training camp observers, including Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride and reporters from The Athletic, Kansas City’s first-team offense came up empty in six of its last eight red zone series during full 11-on-11 periods this week. The issues weren’t just about pressure; they were about timing, chemistry, and execution. Rookie wideout Xavier Worthy ran the wrong depth on a corner route twice, leaving Mahomes’ throws hanging into space. Marquez Valdes-Scantling dropped a back-shoulder fade that would’ve been a walk-in score. And Skyy Moore appeared out of sync on at least two shallow crossing routes, with one ending in a near interception by linebacker Drue Tranquill.

The result? Reid didn’t just take notes; he took action. Instead of letting these broken plays cascade into social media fodder for the thousands of fans expected that day, he shut it all down. It’s a move only a coach with Reid’s tenure and total command could make, a calculated pause aimed at preserving more than pride. It was about fixing the core.

But all this was just half of a bigger picture. That curtain Reid pulled wasn’t just about controlling external noise; it was about giving his franchise quarterback space to recalibrate, because Patrick Mahomes hasn’t looked like Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes’ bad day puts Andy Reid on concern

Through the opening stretch of training camp, Mahomes has been uncharacteristically erratic, triggering whispers not of panic, but of perplexity. The former NFL MVP, known for his poise and precision, has instead made a string of unsteady throws, forced passes, and frustrating misfires, signs that something beneath the surface isn’t quite right in Kansas City. Throughout the first padded and non-padded sessions of camp, Mahomes has shown flashes of rust, miscommunication, and plain frustration, particularly on deep throws and situational reads.

The Chiefs have prided themselves on fast, disciplined camps in the Mahomes era. But this week, timing was off, and the execution was shaky. According to team insiders, Mahomes completed just 17 of 35 passes, a mere 48.5% in full-team red zone drills across the last three practices before Thursday. Furthermore, Mahomes has yet to string together three consecutive completions during full-speed 11-on-11s, a streak that dates back to last weekend. “They’re usually way ahead of the curve by Day 5,” said NFL Network’s James Palmer. “This year? You’re seeing overthrows, hesitation, and second guesses. That’s not Mahomes.”

The offense isn’t humming. Mahomes isn’t sharp. And the clock is ticking on a season where Kansas City is aiming for a third straight Super Bowl appearance, and joins a small list of teams that have ever achieved this feat. There’s time. There’s talent. But for now, there’s tension. And Andy Reid’s silence, followed by the sudden privacy, might say more than words ever could.