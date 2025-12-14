Andy Reid Forced to Make Last Minute Signing Before Chargers Game Amid Trey Smith’s Injury

The Chiefs are entering the final stretch of the season with a lot of injury scars. Trey Smith’s injury only added to the tension. With the Bolts coming to town, Andy Reid had no time to wait. Instead, he moved fast.

The Chiefs made it official that the front office added some help inside. As the team posted on X, “We have signed Practice Squad player G C.J. Hanson to an active roster contract.”

So, who is Hanson? He entered the league this year as a seventh-round pick out of Holy Cross. He is a New Jersey native still finding his footing. So far, his Chiefs resume is small. Just two regular-season games. Only 32 offensive snaps. Add five more on special teams. Earlier this year, he did not crack the active roster. Instead, he stayed close on the practice squad.

Now, the numbers need context. Hanson’s sample size is tiny. Because of that, the data needs patience. In 31 blocking chances last season, his PFF grade sat at 48.6. The run blocking flashed promise at 73.4. However, pass protection told a different story. A 1.6 grade stood out. He also allowed four pressures. It is a mixed tape, nothing more, nothing less.

Meanwhile, Hanson was not the only move. The Chiefs also elevated tackle Chu Godrick and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens from the practice squad. Depth matters this late. But now let’s look at Trey Smith’s situation.

