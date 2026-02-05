Andy Reid Gets Clear Notice From Pending Chiefs FA as HC Eyes $120M WR Trade

Essentials Inside The Story A surprise Chiefs contributor says he's open to returning but with a condition

2025 Injuries opened the door for this free agent

Andy Reid eyeing a possible blockbuster receiver move

A disappointing 6-11 season has forced Andy Reid’s hand, and now the Kansas City Chiefs‘ path back to contention hinges on critical decisions at wide receiver. Despite making significant investments in Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, the team was forced to rely on Tyquan Thornton for much of the season. As the head coach continues working to stabilize the wide receiver group, Thornton has shared his thoughts on a potential return. However, his willingness to come back appears to hinge on one condition.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I would definitely want to be back to Kansas City,” Thornton told Jason Anderson. “But I want to, wherever I go, I want to have my fair share of targets. Go out there and contribute and play at a high level.”

Further addressing the possibility of the team’s goal alignment with his own, the 25-year-old added: “Yes for sure definitely! I feel like that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Thornton’s time in Kansas City turned into one of the more surprising stories of the season. He signed a 1-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs worth about $1,100,000 after joining them from the New England Patriots. This was after he first joined the Chiefs’ practice squad on November 19. His entry came amid the Chiefs’ desperate needs at wide receiver as they were short on playmakers. The situation changed as it didn’t take long for the team to present Thornton with a real opportunity.

The Chiefs’ wide receiver group was hit by injuries at the start of the 2025 season. A major blow for the team came when Rashee Rice was suspended for six games. This opened the door for Tyquan Thornton to move into a starting role. The pressure was high, but Thornton didn’t let the team down. His first five games with the Chiefs saw him catch 13 passes for 272 yards and score three touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

His performance gave the Chiefs a reliable option on offense during a tough stretch of the season. The numbers also put him on pace for 44 receptions, 925 yards, and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 23.1 yards per reception, well above Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

However, soon after the team’s receiving corps started recovering, Thornton’s role dropped off. Over the final nine games he played, he recorded just six catches for 166 yards and did not score. Amid his free-agent status, it is clear that the WR is willing to step back into the team, but with new goals this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Rice’s contract status with the Chiefs (coming to an end in 2027) also adds another reason why signing a WR is crucial for the team. However, Andy Reid’s interest in a potential trade could affect Thornton’s chances of returning.

Reports unveil Andy Reid’s interest in a potential $120 million worth WR deal

Fixing the passing game has become a major priority for the Kansas City Chiefs after a season that ended without a playoff appearance. With Patrick Mahomes working his way back from a torn ACL, the front office is focused on reshaping the offense. Amid expectations of Mahomes’ return for Week 1, last season’s numbers showed clear issues, as the team finished 20th in total offense (320.6 yards per game) and 21st in scoring (21.3 points per game).

ADVERTISEMENT

To serve the needs of the hour, the Chiefs are expected to explore outside options at wide receiver this offseason. One name drawing attention is Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers. After missing the entire 2025 season amid a recovery phase (torn ACL), Aiyuk appears to be nearing the end of his $120 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers. General manager John Lynch has also publicly suggested the receiver may not play for the team again.

“Aiyuk would be a serious floor-raiser for this offense, and it would let them focus their premier draft asset on the trenches, where they probably have bigger needs,” Ethan Woodie of NFL Trade Rumors reported. “If Aiyuk’s market is small enough, don’t be surprised if the Chiefs emerge as an opportunistic suitor.”

However, when healthy, he has been highly productive. His last full season came in 2023, when he posted 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. While a trade would mean taking on the remaining three years of his four-year, $120 million contract, a release is also possible. However, the team hasn’t yet confirmed any details on this move or whether they will spend their limited cap space to hire the pro receiver.