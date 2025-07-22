Andy Reid Gets Real on Travis Kelce’s Retirement After Changing Chiefs TE’s Role

Before Travis Kelce became the face of postseason dominance and late-career reinvention, he was just a third-round pick arriving in Kansas City the same offseason Andy Reid took over a broken 2–14 franchise. Since then, the Big Red has reset the culture. Kelce reflected on that 2013 camp. But more than that, he remembered veterans like Tamba Hali, Eric Berry, and Jamaal Charles. Trav was stunned by the sheer intensity Reid brought on Day 1. “Guys were complaining nonstop about how much and how hard we were practicing,” Kelce said. “And nowadays? You don’t hear anybody complaining.” Reid demanded more rewired the standard. Twelve years later, Kelce still reports for duty with that same edge, and Reid, even as he monitors the aging star’s workload, continues to set the tone.

Now, at Chiefs training camp on July 22, 2025, Andy Reid addressed the growing speculation around Travis Kelce’s future, offering a heartfelt reflection on their 13-year journey together. “He’s phenomenal. He’s been great for this organization,” Reid said, emphasizing how deeply personal their bond has become. The veteran head coach praised Kelce not only for his consistent elite performance but also for his growth as a person.

AD

Reid acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding Kelce’s potential retirement, stating they haven’t discussed a timeline and noting, “If he plays forever, that’s probably not going to happen to any of us.” His tone struck a balance between admiration and realism, recognizing that if Kelce chooses to walk away soon, it’ll be on his own terms. “If he decides this is it, that’s it. If not, more power to him,” Reid concluded. His words captured the respect and legacy Kelce has built one season, one record, and one relationship at a time.

(This is a developing story and will be updated)