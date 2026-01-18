Andy Reid Gets Significant News on Matt Nagy’s Future Amid Chiefs Coach’s Retirement Update

Essentials Inside The Story Chiefs face uncertainty around offensive leadership entering critical offseason

Contract expirations and quiet interviews reshape Kansas City’s offensive outlook

Insider chatter hints deeper coaching gaps beyond coordinator situation

The Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coaching staff is facing a major shake-up, and a new development in Matt Nagy’s job search is about to force Andy Reid’s hand. Having already announced changes to their defensive coaching staff, the team is now looking to work on the offense following a disappointing season. While no news has come from Andy Reid’s desk so far, the head coach received a shocking piece of news about Nagy’s job hunt.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Titans are bringing in #Chiefs OC Matt Nagy early this week for a in-person interview for their head coaching vacancy,” Arrowhead Corner’s official X account reported. “This will be his second interview with the organization.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With previous head coaching experience in the NFC, it would be possible to see Matt Nagy take on the role at an AFC franchise such as the Titans. He joined the Chiefs as offensive coordinator in 2023. This marked his return to the franchise where he previously coached before his head-coaching stint with the Chicago Bears. While things seemed to be working until the last season, this year was not the same. A 6–11 finish meant that the team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Matt Nagy’s previous head-coaching experience in Chicago was brief, but it was far from empty, and it carries relevance for a Titans offense that sputtered throughout 2025. In four seasons with the Bears, Nagy finished 34–33 with two playoff appearances, delivering immediate structure and clarity on offense. That impact showed right away in 2018, when Chicago jumped to a 12–4 record and snapped an eight-year playoff drought.

Meanwhile, in 2025, the Titans unit that ranked near the bottom of the league in offensive efficiency and struggled to find cohesion up front until weeks after Bill Callahan’s departure. Nagy’s history of stabilizing flawed offenses could help out as a potential corrective blueprint.

ADVERTISEMENT

If not for the infamous double-doink on a 43-yard kick, Nagy would have delivered the Bears their first playoff win since 2010, turning a promising debut into something even more defining. Nagy’s fall from the Bears’ head coach role wasn’t sudden. The 2018 Coach of the Year promise faded as Chicago’s offense stagnated. When the Bears moved on, Nagy returned to familiar ground in Kansas City, sliding back into an OC role. His last year on contract, however, exposed offensive issues.

Because of the lingering issues, Nagy’s future in Kansas City appears to be uncertain. The OC interviewed with several teams for head-coaching jobs, including the Ravens, Raiders, Cardinals, and Titans. He is now set for a second-round interview with Tennessee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

When asked about the criticism, Nagy became emotional while addressing how he had to take all the blame on himself.

“I get emotional about that when I think about it over the years,” Nagy said. “It hasn’t been easy, but it’s been really healthy and good for me. When you take the blame off of everybody else, and you put the blame on yourself, you’re able to be real.”

Summing up the events, the latest update on his conversation with the Titans has posed a major threat to Reid. To make matters worse, the news comes following massive offensive team changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Insider reports predict a major storm brewing in the Chiefs’ offensive coaching team

Insider chatter around the league recently pointed to a big shake-up for the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coaching staff, and it could affect far more than just one position. According to Chief Blitz’s X account, the team could be in a situation of looking for a new offensive line coach as the head coach’s longtime support, Andy Heck, is likely to announce retirement.

“The #Chiefs could be looking at a new Offensive Line coach in 2026,” the post read. “Longtime veteran Andy Heck—who has been with Andy Reid since 2013—could potentially retire depending on who is hired as the new Offensive Coordinator.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Heck has been a part of the Chiefs’ family since 2013 and has spent more than two decades coaching in the league. What makes this situation more serious is Heck’s double role. The Chiefs don’t have a dedicated run-game coordinator.

Andy Reid relies on him to manage that position as well. With the running backs coach, Todd Pinkston, and wide receivers coach Connor Embree now dismissed, the coaching staff grows shorter, and concerns are mounting for the team.