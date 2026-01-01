Andy Reid Gets Significant Update on Chiefs’ Draft Position Before Week 18 Game vs. Raiders

Even though the Chiefs have to play the season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs Kingdom would want to forget the 2025 season for the disappointing losses they have seen. But the head coach, Andy Reid, sees one bright spot in the dark season.

And that is a chance to draft early.

“It’s something to look forward to,” Reid said. “It’s not where you want to be (record-wise), but it is where we are. We’ve got good people doing the picking, headed up by (GM) Brett (Veach).”

According to the New York Times simulator, the Chiefs could finish between the 8th and the 12th draft picks. The maximum probability is their chance of securing the ninth overall pick (38%). The 10th overall pick is the next chance with a 19% probability.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Jul 22, 2025 St. Joseph, MO, USA Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks to media after training camp at Missouri Western State University. St. Joseph Missouri Western State University MO USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDennyxMedleyx 20250722_dam_sm8_214

Draft pick eight has a 19% chance, followed by an 18% probability for the 11th spot. Their chances of sliding out of the top 11 picks to 12th place are only 3%. So, the Chiefs have a high chance of ending among the top 10 draft picks in 2026. It is a significant position for the Chiefs, who often get late picks because of their victorious campaigns.

Andy Reid has drafted in the top ten only once in his 13-year stint with the AFC West franchise, selecting left tackle Eric Fisher in 2013. Even in 2017, when they drafted Patrick Mahomes in the first round (10th overall), they had to trade additional first- and third-round picks to the Buffalo Bills. Now, they are getting it automatically.

The season-finale has a negligible effect on the draft pick, but it could become an emotionally charged game.

Chiefs ready to face off Raiders

The last game of the 2025 season brings an end to many chapters. One of them is the Chiefs’ first season without a playoff spot after a decade. The last time they failed to reach the postseason was in 2014.

Second, Patrick Mahomes suffered the biggest injury of his career. He is almost out for the entire 2026 offseason and would try to recover from the ACL + LCL injury as quickly as he can. It leaves Andy Reid and his coaches without their biggest player.

Third, and the most emotional case, would be tight end Travis Kelce. It could be the last time the 11-time Pro Bowler plays in the NFL. The retirement rumors are getting stronger every day, with more voices offering their analysis of his majestic football career.

Teammates like Chris Oladokun and Chris Jones want him to play in the NFL, but legends like Rob Gronkowski have already said that he should think about it thoroughly before making any decision. While they are expected to win comfortably against the Raiders, who are on a 10-game losing streak, such emotional moments would be heavy once the season ends.

The sport has given unforgettable memories to the Chiefs Kingdom. The end of 2025 could be a similar case.