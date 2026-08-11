Andy Reid Gives Health Update on Eric Bieniemy’s Wife Mia as Chiefs Coach Returns to Camp

From the practice field to working remotely while caring for his wife, Eric Bieniemy has had an unusual start with the Kansas City Chiefs. For more than two weeks, the Chiefs were without one of their key offensive minds, raising obvious questions about how much his absence could affect their preparation. Now, that is over. Bieniemy is back with the team, his wife is recovering, and he is ready to get back to work.

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“Good to have EB back,” Reid told reporters at his training camp presser. “So, he’s back, back in the fold, and I don’t think he missed a step, man. He was out there getting after it. So that’s a positive for the offensive side. I’ve talked to him several times a day, so I knew he was coming back if everything worked out the way it had been. So, you know, the primary thing is that Mia is stable and in good hands and that she’s doing well. So that was the primary thing with it.”

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On July 26th, Bieniemy’s wife, Mia, was found with multiple guns**t wounds and rushed to the hospital. After spending some time in the ICU, she was back in stable condition and making steady progress. Now, on Monday, August 10th, head coach Andy Reid has given some updates on both Bieniemy’s absence and Mia’s health.

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 17: Washington Commanders assistant coach Eric Bieniemy Jr. during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Washington Commanders and the Los Angeles Rams on December 17, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 17 Commanders at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20231217059

In videos circulating on social media, Beiniemy could be seen walking around campus, getting hugs and exchanging words with everyone. The Chiefs, in return, looked particularly happy – star tight end Travis Kelce, for one, was seen dancing between reps. Adding further details on him, Andy Reid expressed a similar sentiment.

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“It was great to have him back out there,” Reid said. “Everybody was glad to see him. I think once you start going, then you’re going, and it’s a little bit like a game. Once you get in the game, you’re in the game. But he always brings great energy.”

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Mia, 57, was allegedly shot by their son, Elijah Bieniemy, 27. He was arrested by the authorities and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling. The investigation into this incident is still underway.

As for Eric Bieniemy, since returning to Kansas City this January, he has already become an integral part of the offense. Bieniemy had already spent a decade with the Chiefs after first joining Kansas City in 2013. Beginning his journey as the running backs coach from 2013 through 2017, he was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018, a role he held through the 2022 season. After moving through the Washington Commanders, UCLA, and Chicago Bears, he returned for his second stint as offensive coordinator after Matt Nagy was let go following the 2025 season.

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The Chiefs now have their first preseason showdown against the Los Angeles Rams on August 15th. With just three more days of practice (11th to 13th) before that, Andy Reid’s update about Bieniemy not missing a step is a positive boost the team definitely needed. The situation at camp had already been tense with fights breaking out, but with their OC back in the fold, the Chiefs can now finally prepare for the season with full strength.