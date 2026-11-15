Andy Reid Gives Patrick Mahomes an Attitude Adjustment After Chiefs QB’s Outburst vs. Falcons

The Kansas City Chiefs had a tense moment on the sideline during their Week 10 clash with the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after a red-zone push with 35 seconds left in the 2nd quarter was stalled due to a too many men on the field call, which saw head coach Andy Reid get involved.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Chiefs were leading 7-3 and were looking to add to their lead after completing passes to Emmett Johnson and Noah Gray. However, a 12-men-on-the-field call on third down & 4 brought the Chiefs back 5 yards to third down and 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

CBS Sports posted a clip of the Chiefs’ sideline on Instagram and wrote: “Andy wasn’t happy with the too many men on the field call 😡.”

After the whistle blew, Mahomes can be seen shouting in frustration near his tight end Noah Gray. The broadcast featured an on-screen caption that said: “Reid let Mahomes hear it 👀.” Reid stood beside Mahomes and held a play sheet to cover his own mouth as Mahomes silently walked back to the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chiefs have been affected by preventable flags this season. Two weeks ago, they were penalised 11 times for 105 yards during their 28-24 defeat to Denver. A false start late in the game caused them to lose a touchdown, and Reid said to reporters the next day,

“I don’t like penalties. Do they upset me? They upset me. You want to make sure that you’re not taking things away from yourself. The games are too close and too hard.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahomes also addressed the errors after the Denver game, saying, “We just made too many mistakes throughout the game to win against a quality football team.”

The Chiefs have dealt with frustration on the sideline over flags in the past. During their 20-17 loss to Buffalo in December 2023, Mahomes was frustrated on the sideline after an offensive offsides call negated a late touchdown. Mahomes was fined $50,000, and Reid was fined $100,000 by the NFL for criticising the officials after the game, according to WGRZ.

ADVERTISEMENT

On third down and nine, Mahomes stayed in the pocket to complete a 7-yard pass to WR Rashee Rice to move the Chiefs closer.

Mahomes then targeted Josh Downs, whom the Chiefs picked up at the trade deadline. Mahomes connected with the wide receiver deep left for an 18-yard touchdown. It was Downs’ first TD for the Chiefs, putting them ahead by 14-3 at halftime. Before the game, Downs told reporters at his November 11 press conference, “I wanna do everything I can to learn as fast as possible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahomes played through a small UCL sprain in his throwing elbow, as reported by ESPN and NFL Network, as the Chiefs won 35-16 against the Falcons.