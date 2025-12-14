Andy Reid Gives Up on Isiah Pacheco as Chiefs Identify 2,882-Yard Target in NFL Draft 2026

Essentials Inside The Story Kansas City Chiefs to move on from Isiah Pacheco?

Running back struggles expose Patrick Mahomes-led offense cracks

Notre Dame product projected as Chiefs’ future running back

The Kansas City Chiefs are no longer the unstoppable force fans once knew. The cracks in quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ offense are on full display. Their 6-7 record with no playoff picture tells us that change feels inevitable in the squad, especially in the backfield. Running back Isiah Pacheco, who once delivered two solid seasons, has not looked in rhythm for a long time. And now, with free agency approaching fast, the Chiefs may have already decided on the 26-year-old running back.

According to Nate Taylor of ESPN, Pacheco is not in head coach Andy Reid’s plans.

“RB Isiah Pacheco is not involved in the organization’s plan for next season,” Chiefs Blitz shared Taylor’s remark on Pacheco via X.

According to the report, the front office believes it’s finally time to invest in the running back position. The Chiefs’ running back problems have been impossible to ignore this season. Currently, they are averaging just 3.8 yards per carry this season, making it clear they need a playmaker to bolster the offense.

As for Pacheco, he had limited action in this campaign, with injuries playing a significant part in it. Before sustaining an MCL sprain in Week 8, the 26-year-old showed signs of improvement. Over a three-game stretch, he rushed for at least 50 yards in each game and averaged 4.3 yards per carry. It was marginally better than his early-season numbers, and there was hope he could find his rhythm again. However, it never happened as Pacheco struggled to regain momentum after his return.

The Chiefs’ rushing attack became inconsistent again, putting more pressure on Mahomes and others. As the season faded, so did Pacheco’s grip on the starting role. In his fourth season with the Chiefs, he has posted just one touchdown, 375 yards on 90 carries so far. With the Rutgers alum set to hit free agency, general manager Brett Veach now has a clean slate. The Chiefs may have already found someone to replace him.

With Isiah Pacheco soon out, Love emerges as the future

The Chiefs must implement changes if they want to restore their offense to its once deadly form. Lately, the team’s running game has struggled, forcing Mahomes to run those extra yards to win games. Coming into the 2026 NFL offseason, rebuilding the ground attack is a priority. And the draft may offer the perfect solution with talented Jeremiyah Love. In his 2026 mock draft, ESPN’s Field Yates has projected Love to join Andy Reid’s team.

Yates highlighted that this could be an unusual offseason for the Chiefs, with 14 teams still playing in January and beyond. This reality tells the four-time Super Bowl champions need another offensive playmaker, especially at running back. While Yates doubts Love would still be available at No. 14, teams often hesitate to spend first-round picks on running backs.

But if Love falls, his talent would be hard for the Chiefs to pass on. The 20-year-old has proved his mettle while playing for Notre Dame’s football team. He dominated the college scene, recording 2,882 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns while adding 594 receiving yards and six more scores. As a Heisman Trophy finalist, he has emerged as a reliable receiving threat with an average of 10.4 yards per catch.

Further, he’s an agile and balanced runner who consistently makes defenders miss, forcing 60 missed tackles on just 199 carries. He brings the versatility that the Chiefs’ offense has been missing. With Isiah Pacheco’s days likely numbered, Reid’s team may move forward with Love to get their offense back on track.