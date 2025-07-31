Andy Reid Has Big Plans for Trent Williams Like Rookie After Chiefs DE’s Bold Claim

The Chiefs needed offensive line help and found their answer in Columbus. Kansas City selected Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons with the 32nd overall pick after trading down one spot with Philadelphia. The deal netted them an extra fifth-round pick, too. A former Eagles All-Pro center praised Simmons with bold comparisons to NFL stars. The Ohio State product brings impressive college credentials and physical tools. However, NFL analysts now question whether Simmons can be anything more than a substitute player in Kansas City’s championship-caliber offensive line rotation.

Wednesday brought franchise-changing predictions for Kansas City’s rookie tackle. A.Q. Shipley, the former NFL lineman, delivered the boldest take yet on Josh Simmons. “Josh Simmons, he is going to be their franchise LT for the next 10 to 12 years. They got an absolute steal with him, he looks fierce, he is as smooth as he can be,” Shipley declared with confidence. Jason Kelce piled on with even bigger praise. The Eagles legend compared Simmons to the game’s best left tackle on the New Heights podcast. “I’ve watched a lot of these linemen coming out the last few years. This kid, I mean, he is the closest thing I’ve seen to like a Trent Williams — like that next level strength and athleticism,” Kelce explained. “The only reason he fell to you guys is because of that injury.”

That injury ended Simmons’ Ohio State career after six games in 2024. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound tackle transferred from San Diego State in 2023 and immediately locked down the Buckeyes’ left tackle spot. Thirteen starts in 2023, plus those six games before the knee injury, earned him honorable mention All-Big Ten honors from conference coaches. The Trent Williams comparison carries serious weight. Williams owns three All-Pro selections and eleven Pro Bowl appearances. The 49ers star missed the 2019 season, holding out from Washington, but has dominated since joining San Francisco. Pro Football Focus ranked Williams sixth among all tackles last season with an 85.6 overall grade.

Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis backed up Kelce’s assessment during a Fox Sports appearance. “Jason knows what he’s talking about when he’s talking about alignment, right? But, you know, there’s definitely a lot of shades [of Williams] there,” Karlaftis told Joy Taylor. “Just with the athleticism alone, his size, I think that’s a fair comparison, just off the intangibles alone, you know.” Kansas City desperately needed offensive line stability. They signed former 49ers lineman Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million deal this offseason, giving them two new tackles. The left tackle position has been a revolving door for years, costing them in crucial playoff moments.

Reports indicate Simmons is already on track to start at left tackle despite his injury recovery. The rookie’s combination of size, athleticism, and technique has impressed coaches throughout spring workouts. If the hype proves accurate, Kansas City just solved its biggest weakness with the draft’s final first-round pick.

Rookie recovery becomes Chiefs’ salvation

Kansas City struck gold with their final first-round pick. Josh Simmons has turned his patellar tendon injury recovery into a starting opportunity at left tackle. The 32nd overall selection impressed coaches throughout summer workouts despite missing most of his final Ohio State season. Jordan Schultz reported that team sources have been blown away by the rookie’s progress. According to Schultz, a team source said that the Chiefs have been “impressed with him all summer, and he’s on track to start at left tackle in Week 1.” The injury that ended his Buckeyes career became Kansas City’s gain. Andy Reid acknowledged that Simmons would never have fallen to pick 32 without the torn patellar tendon.

His comparison to Trent Williams suddenly looks prophetic. George Karlaftis backed up that assessment but offered realistic expectations. “Let’s see how he develops,” Karlaftis added. “I think he has all the tools, the intangibles, and the work ethic to be as great as he wants to be. Yeah, it’s all about putting in the work at the end of the day. So, I would agree with Jason’s comparison, for sure.” The Chiefs desperately needed offensive line fixes after Philadelphia destroyed them in the Super Bowl. Six sacks exposed every weakness up front. Kansas City responded by trading Joe Thuney and signing Jaylon Moore to compete with Simmons. They also moved 2024 second-rounder Kingsley Suamataia inside to guard after his struggles at tackle.

Patrick Mahomes can work magic behind any line, but even he needs basic protection. The Eagles proved that elite pass rushers can derail championship dreams when offensive lines crumble. Kansas City’s entire season hinges on whether its revamped front five can hold up under playoff pressure. Despite suffering a torn patellar tendon less than a year ago, Simmons is already taking first-team reps. His recovery has been described as “way ahead of schedule,” allowing him to compete immediately for the starting job. If Simmons can stay healthy and translate his college success to the NFL level, Kansas City may have found its franchise left tackle with the draft’s final first-round selection.